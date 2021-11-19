Donald Trump Jr. December 3 event in St. Charles remains canceled despite Chase Bank overthrow





click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / Gage Skidmore People spent $ 30,000 on tickets to a now canceled Donald Trumo Jr. rally in St. Charles.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.

A conservative group in Missouri cannot host an event featuring Donald Trump Jr. despite an overthrow from the nation’s largest bank, saying it will negotiate tickets for the speech, organizers said Thursday.

There is too little time to make the PAC’s Dec. 3 freedom defense event in St. Charles a success, said group founder, former State Representative Paul Curtman. The group sold tickets for the event for $ 30,000 through WePay, a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase, before the company canceled the contract on November 9.

The company overturned the decision on Wednesday, hours after The Independent announced the event had been canceled, but Curtman said the damage was done.

A company representative called Wednesday evening to relay the change and apologize, Curtman said. When he asked for the apology to be put in writing, he said, he only received the statement that was sent to The Independent.

I told WePay that if they want to turn it back on I’m definitely open to that, Curtman said. However, at this point, for this event, we’re going to move forward with someone else.

Defense of Liberty PAC is looking for a date in February for which scheduled speakers will be available.

We’re going to take a few days for the reorganization and rescheduling, he said.

Chase faces further fallout from the controversy.

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick issued a press release Thursday saying the reversal came after he wrote a letter to Chase CEO Jamie Dimon stating that the state would not do business with the bank or any another financial institution that discriminates against customers on the basis of traditional political ideology for so long. may this discrimination continue.

Chase does not currently hold any state deposits, Fitzpatrick wrote in a text message to The Independent.

I guess Chase has a right to do whatever he wants in terms of who they do business with, Fitzpatrick told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight Wednesday. But as to who we as the state of Missouri are going to do business with, we will not be doing business with any bank in the state treasurer’s office that chooses to discriminate essentially half the population, the conservative half of the population. .

And US Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter Thursday to Dimon demanding a full account of how the decision was made and why the defense of PAC freedom was associated with hatred, violence, racism or terrorism.

If your goal was to use the power of your business to stealthily undo a conservative event, then you have succeeded at the expense of the people of Missouri, Hawley wrote.

When he canceled the contract, WePay messaged Curtman saying he was violating the company’s terms of service because he was promoting hatred, violence, racial intolerance, terrorism, financial exploitation of a crime, or articles or activities which encourage, promote, facilitate or educate others about it.

On Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase wrote in an email that the decision had been a mistake.

Upon further examination, we have determined that this organization has not violated the terms of service, and we are contacting the customer to discuss the reactivation of the account, the statement sent to The Independent reads. To be clear, we have never and will never close an account due to a client’s political affiliation.

Curtman said he was offended by the reason given for canceling the contract. They were planning a vanilla-type political event with speakers capable of attracting an audience, he said. The group anticipates up to 3,000 participants.

It’s a very safe event, Curtman said. There is nothing fancy to make anyone say, I don’t want to go.

Defense of Liberty events began as a vehicle to promote Curtman while he was in office. He made it a formal political action committee in July and is working with Senator Bill Eigel and former Senator Jim Lembke to promote it.

The damage is done and we will not be able to complete the event on December 3rd due to the loss of ticket sales days. Too little too late from @jpmorgan. We won’t let #cancelculture shut us down and @DonaldJTrumpJr this fight is just beginning. #moleg https://t.co/ZyUwcWyhWQ

– William Eigel (@BillEigel) November 18, 2021

The damage is done and we will not be able to complete the event on December 3 due to the loss of ticket sales days, Eigel wrote on Twitter. Too Little Too Late from (JPMorgan Chase).

There is too much preparation needed to move forward on Dec. 3 and make it a successful fundraiser, Lembke said.

The point is, it’s too little too late, Lembke said on Thursday. We have incurred costs on this thing which we hope to recover.

The event is expected to cost around $ 115,000, including room rental, speaker fees, catering and other expenses, Curtman said.

One issue created by WePay’s shifting stance is how the money already received for tickets is handled, Curtman said. Some buyers received a refund directly from WePay, but the money of those who did not got transferred to the Defense of Liberty PAC account.

WePay subtracted its commission from the transfer, Curtman said.

Now if people want refunds and he has to do them directly, he doesn’t have all the money they paid. WePay also adds transaction fees paid by the buyer.

They paid a processing fee that I will not be able to reimburse, Curtman said. I have to ask them if they want a refund or just a reserved seat for the next event? If they all want to be reimbursed, it will probably require more money than I have available. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.riverfronttimes.com/newsblog/2021/11/18/dec-3-donald-trump-jr-event-in-st-charles-remains-canceled-despite-chase-bank-reversal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos