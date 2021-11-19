Boris Johnson can’t escape growing backlash from Tories sleaze

Last Saturday evening Boris Johnson was at the Royal Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion. The event, televised on the BBC, was a moving tribute to all those who had lost their lives in conflict since World War I.

But even in the midst of the gloomy evening splendor, Im said the prime minister couldn’t escape the continued backlash from his handling of the Torys Sleaze affair.

Joined by other MPs, he was warned by a senior colleague that he should draw a line down the row apologizing for his own error in judgment in trying to use the Owen Paterson case as a ram to broader reform of standards. I’m not apologizing, Johnson replied impatiently.

Less than 24 hours later, at an impromptu press conference in Downing Street to welcome the end of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, the PM reluctantly moved closer to his regrets for his personal role in the fiasco. I think things certainly could have been handled better, let me put it that way by myself.

A few days later, before the House of Commons Liaison Committee after a bruised PQM, he took his apologies not quite a step further. The attempt to confuse the Paterson affair with a rigged reform of the system had been a total error. I totally accept it, he admitted. To paraphrase Keir Starmer, it was a lot of words, but not an apology.

With opinion polls shrinking (although many voters went unknown rather than Labor), Starmers’ description of Johnson as a coward, not a leader ringing true with some backbench MPs conservative.

And it is not only the Prime Minister’s management of sordid and secondary jobs that is causing unease among his troops. Things can only get worse, half jokes an MP, in a deliberate reversal of the anthem that propelled Tony Blairs into 1997.

The list of Conservatives’ problems this winter is growing almost as fast as inflation itself: a cost of living crisis that will be made worse by rising energy bills and tax hikes next April; a backlash on broken promises on northern rail links; concerns about social service reforms that will force older voters in the North to sell their homes; even whispers that local closures could follow a peak in Covid cases over Christmas.

Some Tory MPs were shocked at the way the Prime Minister went from supporting Paterson to suddenly adrift, while refusing to shoulder his responsibilities on his own.

For them, the last fortnight has shown that a failed Johnson is not only his own worst enemy, but theirs as well. A former minister put it bluntly: What is the mood? I’ll tell you, there has been a surge in the number of people who think Boris is a ** t.

It was like a herd of elephants sensing danger, a backbench MP told me. Theres had a distinct restlessness, were anxious and distressed. There is a trumpet. But the real change is that we are slowly moving away from Boris.

For the first time, several deputies are considering what they call life after Boris. Rishi is the man to come, said one. The 2019 MPs and longtime MPs were courted by the Chancellor.

While it has been his decisions to raise taxes and curb the costs of social services and railroads that have caused some unease in recent times, several backbenchers just like him to make decisions and s ‘y conforms to the name of the balance of accounts. They also noted that he had expressed his regret before the prime minister over the reversal of standards.

Others like the look of Foreign Minister Liz Truss for a return to Thatcherite rigor, and a few ministerial eyebrows have been raised at his parliamentary aide Bim Afolami’s public warning this week that the government is on the verge of lose the benefit of the doubt.

Perhaps the most overlooked contender is Jeremy Hunt. Although heavily beaten by Johnson for leadership two years ago, the interventions of former Health Secretaries on Covid have increased his stature among the backs. Jeremy has shown just how less chaotic life would be for all of us if he was at No.10, one MP said.

Johnson’s staunch supporters, many of whom come from his days at London Town Hall, make up only a tiny fraction of the parliamentary party. Some new MPs were taken aback when his former close ally, Jake Berry, dripped with contempt at the way the Prime Minister abandoned his promises on Northern Powerhouse Rail.

The past few weeks have undoubtedly revealed splits within the Westminster Tory Tribe, whose balkanization has been fueled in part by the many single-issue WhatsApp groups that include and exclude their colleagues.

While there is a difficult consensus that the PMs have rushed new restrictions on second jobs (although many prefer the limit to be on hours rather than on wages paid), tensions remain. Some of the 2019-ers have never been paid so much in their lives, one says, referring to the 81,932 salaries MPs get.

But new MPs still resent the condescension of their older colleagues over the Paterson affair.

Many point to the provocative speech made by Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher during the standards debate, when he hit back at those who suggested he had not been in Parliament long enough to understand how it worked. I say with the greatest respect to these colleagues that I think two years here is more than enough to make the difference between right and wrong, Fletcher had said.

The perception of being patronized as a slice of inexperienced ingenuous was reinforced this week when Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the demotion of the Manchester to Leeds rail route plan.

After Keighley MP Robbie Moore complained that his constituents had been completely wronged, Shapps countered that Moore should focus on the short-term benefits of the proposals. He may not be an MP in 2043, the benefits I’m talking about will be offered during his first two terms, the minister said. This has been interpreted by some backbenchers as a suggestion that the Red Wallers have a very limited lifespan.

Others point out that of the 109 new MPs resulting from the 2019 elections, less than half are in the red wall and most in the blue wall, having replaced outgoing MPs in safe seats.

Moreover, the red wall itself is far from homogeneous, as evidenced by the numbers who were very happy with the changed rail plans. Ideologically too, they are a mix of traditional tax conservatives and spenders like Johnson himself.

A 2019 admissions MP tells me that the 1922 backbench committee is totally dysfunctional and unrepresentative of them and their colleagues. But there are certainly limits to the appetite for change of new MPs. When the president of 1922, Sir Graham Brady, was challenged earlier this year, he survived in part because his rival Heather Wheeler was seen as a government factory.

A member of the House of Lords who worked closely with Johnson said his fate was finely balanced. On the one hand, it was dangerously close to a point of no return for dissent. On the other hand, he could still reshape the party even more radically than David Cameron’s A list of candidates.

If he succeeds in getting that second job, he could dispose of old deadwood in a way Cameron never could. The argument is that Johnson would have another new recruit who owes him loyalty, but this time in safe seats.

Despite the growls, many MPs are far from demanding Johnson’s impeachment before the next election. Loyalist says: No one else has the star factor Boris, the best militant man we’ve ever had. These are all classic mid-term blues, and everyone should calm down.

Still, the backbench’s concerns shift from traditional moans about Team No.10 (with Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield seen as lacking the political antennas needed for the job) to concerns about the plunging popularity of the team. Prime Minister.

Many fringe sieges already knew their emperor had no clothes on, but were happy as long as he still sprinkled his stardust on the Tory brand. The past two scorching weeks have made them realize that they are the ones who could run naked in the next election.

Local elections next year will give temperature control for all parties. Many Red Wall MPs have seats in areas of the Metropolitan Council that are running for re-election and will anxiously watch what the results project for their own future.

In the blue wall and in the classic fringe seats, where the row of sleaze could hit middle-class support hard, Liberals and Labor could thrive as well.

The Prime Minister almost lost his voice this week. Its backbenchers will watch next May if it looks like Hell is losing its 80-seat majority as well.