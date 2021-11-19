Trump to release his first book since leaving the White House: “Our Journey Together”





NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump is releasing his first official book since leaving office next month, a photo book filled with handpicked images and captions handwritten by the former president.

Trump is set to release “Our Journey Together,” on December 7, a compilation of coffee tables of images that capture key moments in his administration. The book is currently available for pre-order.

“Today I am delighted to announce that I will be releasing a wonderful book in time for Christmas!” Trump said in a statement. “‘Our Journey Together’ is a collection of beautiful photos captured during our very successful stay at the White House.”

“From the center of the stage to the backstage, this is a must-see for all Patriots. Every photo was chosen by me and every caption is mine, some in my own handwriting,” Trump said.

“Our trip together” presents unforgettable moments of our stay in Washington: construction of the southern border wall; reduction in US taxes; confirmation of nearly 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court judges; reconstruction of our army; creation of the Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin and many other world leaders; and battling liberals on two impeachment witch hunts, to name a few. “

He added: “These proud accomplishments stand in stark contrast to the destruction of our country that is taking place right now.”

Trump called the book a “fantastic keepsake” which “chronicles the greatness of the past four years with powerful images unlike anything else that has been published. It would make a fantastic Christmas present.”

“’Our Trip’ would not have been possible without the Patriots of All America, where this book was proudly printed! Trump said. “MAGA’s message is being heard bigger and better than ever. Remember our journey is not over, the best is yet to come!”

TRUMP WILL “PROBABLY” ANNOUNCE 2024 PLANS AFTER THE MIDDLE: “A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL BE VERY HAPPY”

The administration, which is described as an “incredible journey”, is documented with over 300 photographs.

According to 45books.com, a standard copy of the Trumps book costs $ 74.99, while a signed copy of the book costs $ 229.99.

Trump’s book comes amid speculation that the 45th president will run for White House re-election in 2024.

(White House Photo Office /)

In an exclusive interview with Fox News earlier this month, Trump said he would “probably” wait until after the 2022 midterm election to officially announce whether he will run for president in 2024.

“I certainly think about it and I can see it,” Trump said. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably announce it after mid-term.

Former President Trump, right, marching with former Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, left. (45books.com)

The former president said the timeline was “probably appropriate”.

“That doesn’t mean I will,” Trump said about whether he would stick to that timeline. “It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made.”

TRUMP ON IF HE WILL RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024: “I DON’T THINK WE GOT A CHOICE”

The former president said that “a lot of great people who are considering running are waiting for this decision because they won’t show up if I do.”

“We have a lot of them, they’re all very aptly named,” he said of the GOP’s White House hopes. “But almost all of them said if I run they’ll never run.”

President Trump speaks after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the House Blanche, Monday, December 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

He added: “And that’s good, mainly because it shows a great degree of loyalty and respect.”

As for a potential running mate, Trump said there were “a lot of great people in the Republican Party.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are so many people who are really good that that would be good for that,” Trump told Fox News. “So, you know, it’s very early to talk about it.”

In September, Trump was also asked about his plans for 2024.

“I don’t think we’ll have a choice,” Trump told Fox News in an exclusive interview in September. “It’s getting to a point where we really don’t have a choice.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-first-book-since-leaving-white-house-our-journey-together The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos