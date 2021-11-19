Photograph of suspected terrorists with Jokowi at the palace, BNPT: proof of their disguise





Suara.com – A photo shows the suspect in the suspected terrorism case, Ustaz Ahmad Farid Okbah with his entourage and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace. The director of prevention of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), Brigadier General Ahmad Nurwakhid saw this as a form of disguise. Ahmad said Farid Okbah, who was suspected of being involved in the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) group, carried out a cover-up strategy. Because JI itself has been designated as a banned organization in Indonesia. “Well, this is proof that they are in disguise,” Ahmad said during confirmation by Suara.com on Friday 11/19/2021. On the other hand, Ahmad explained that the security forces could not immediately stop the suspected terrorists. Counterterrorism Police Detachment 88 said it always prioritizes professionalism in the performance of its duties. Read also:

Under a pseudonym, BNPT calls PDRI just a cover-up strategy for the JI group According to him, Densus 88 will act if it has pocketed at least two pieces of evidence in accordance with the legal provisions. “So we’ll just have to prove it in court,” he said. The photo of the meeting between Ustaz Farid and Jokowi was uploaded by the Instagram account @faridokbah_official. He and his colleagues were seen taking photos with Jokowi. In his statement, it was stated that this meeting took place on June 29, 2020. At that time, Ustaz Farid asked Jokowi to revoke the Pancasila Ideology Pathway Bill (RUU HIP). National Police Anti-Terrorism Detachment 88 arrested the General Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Da’wah Party (PDRI), Ustaz Ahmad Farid Okbah, the Fatwa Commission of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Ahmad Zain An-Najah and Ustaz Anung Al Hamat, Tuesday (11/16/2021) morning. They were arrested at several different locations in Bekasi, West Java. Read also:

Kemendikbudristek denies suspected terrorist Ahmad Zain An-Najah lectured at IU

