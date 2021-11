Donald Trump should ‘clean up this fucking mess’, says QAnon Shaman lawyer

Albert Watkins, lawyer for so-called “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley, has called on President Donald Trump to take responsibility for the Capitol riots and “clean up this mess.”

Chansley was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

Chansley became the face of the storming of the Capitol on January 6 due to photos of him wearing a furry hairstyle with horns, topless and holding the American flag.

Watkins was asked: “After spending so much time talking to and learning more about Jacob Chansley, what do you think is an appropriate responsibility for former President Donald Trump?”

He insisted his opinion was not important, but believed he could do more in an interview with Trump.

He said: “If you ask me my opinion, my opinion doesn’t make sense. I will say that I would probably be much more efficient on a beer with former President Trump, even if he didn’t drink any. beer because I understand he doesn’t.I don’t drink beer, but I would have a beer.

“I would say, ‘You know what? You have a few fucking things to do. Including cleaning up that fucking mess and taking care of a lot of the morons you fucked up because of January 6th. ‘

“In the meantime, I could talk to him about other things that I would agree with him on. But my opinion doesn’t mean shit.”

In May, Watkins spoke with Talking Points Memo and discussed who should be tried for their actions.

He said: “A lot of these defendants, and I’m going to use that colloquial term, maybe disrespectfully, but they’re all short-bus freaks.

“These are people with brain damage, they’re fucking retarded, they’re part of the damn specter.

“But these are our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our colleagues, they are part of our country.

“They’re not bad people, they don’t have a criminal history.

“They’ve been subjected to over four years of fucking propaganda unlike anything the world has seen since the f ** king Hitler.”

At Wednesday’s hearing, Chansley said he may have been guilty, but stressed he was not dangerous.

He said: “I may be guilty of this crime, but I am by no means a dangerous criminal. I am not a violent man. I am not an insurgent. I am certainly not a domestic terrorist. I am a good man who broke the law. “

Due to COVID protocols, Chansley has served almost 320 days in solitary confinement since his arrest.

He also condemned those with whom he was imprisoned and said he believed he was “nothing like these criminals”.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Donald Trump for comment.

Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli and Shaman QAnon, addresses passers-by at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Jacob Chansley’s lawyer Albert Watkins criticized Donald Trump after Chansley’s conviction. Robert Nickelsberg / Getty

