How I got Boris Johnson to admit he wanted to be Prime Minister in 2013





With Christmas fast approaching, Christopher Hope brings you a taste of three books to leave under the tree for the political nerd in your life in this week’s Chopper’s Politics podcast. Legendary broadcaster Michael Cockerell joins Chris to talk about his new book, Unmasking Our Leaders: Confessions of a Political Documentary Maker. Mr Cockerell, who has interviewed 12 prime ministers in his long career, reveals even his most cranky subject – listen to find out who using the audio player above. “One day he walked in and said ‘Do you have the usual list of boring questions?’ and I said ‘I’m afraid of it!’ And we did the interview and it went a little better than usual, so I said, ‘Did you think the questions were as boring as usual?’ He replied ‘ Oh yes, and infinitely more irrelevant today ‘! “ Reflecting on his documentary with Boris Johnson in 2013, when the Prime Minister was then Mayor of London, Mr Cockerell said: ‘I just asked him a seemingly harmless sort of question, would you like to be Prime Minister? And he said, “There are a lot of things that I would love to be,” before conceding, “Well, it’s hard work, hell hard work, Prime Minister. But if the ball were to come loose from the back of the scrum, it would be great to give it a try! “ Also on the podcast: Journalist Steve Richards on The Prime Ministers We Never Had, his book on why great figures in British politics never quite make the leap to the top, including a certain former Labor leader and Glastonbury star, and Official Monster Raving Loony Party leader Alan Hope on being Britain’s longest-serving party leader and his book, The Great White Hope: The Life and Times of Alan ‘ Howling Laud ‘Hope. to listen Chopper’s policy, The Telegraph’s weekly political podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast app.

