Improve the environment, the president will force palm oil and mining companies to prepare nursery seeds | Obormotindok.co.id





OBORMOTINDOK.CO.ID – President Joko Widodo will force oil palm and mining companies to participate in setting up a nursery to reduce damage to land and improve the environment. “I will also insist that all palm oil companies, mining companies also prepare ‘nursery-nursery’ like this so that improvements also occur in the environment where there are mines, where there are oil palm plantations, ”President Joko Widodo said. Modern Rumpin Nursery in Rumpin District, Bogor, West Java on Friday, November 19, 2021. In the survey, several ambassadors from friendly countries also participated. Ambassadors also joined from Bogor Palace. “We will do in the next 3 years, about 30 like this government,” added the president. The creation of the crèche aims to reduce environmental damage upstream. We hope that in January (2022) these seeds will start to emerge for planting in places prone to flooding, frequent landslides, which require rehabilitation of critical lands, ”the president said. President Joko Widodo also showed that the seeds that were grown in the nursery include acacia, sengon, eucalyptus, teak and mahogany plants. “We want to show that Indonesia is serious in its management of the impacts of climate change and we are showing this ‘nursery’ which can produce around 12 million seedlings per year,” said the president. Ambassadors in attendance included British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins, United States Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Yong Kim, Canadian Ambassador to Indonesia Cameron MacKay, European Union Ambassador to Indonesia Vincent Piket and Director World Bank National Satu Kahkonen. At the modern Rumpin Nursery, the President and Ambassadors inspected the germination house facilities, production house area, water basin and sediment. The Rumpin Seed and Nursery Center covers an area of ​​159.58 hectares including a seedling area, a community management area, a training area and a business development corridor area with a production capacity of approximately 16 million plants. * Source: Antara

