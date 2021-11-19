In new book, Chris Christie says GOP must overtake TrumpExBulletin





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has become a critic of former President Trump. We take a look at the couple’s long, difficult history and what Christie’s new position may mean for the Republican Party.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Former President Donald Trump and former Governor Chris Christie have been both allies and rivals. But in a new book, Christie says Trump’s lies about the 2020 election helped incite an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. And he says the Republican Party must look to the future.

This is NPR’s Don Gonyea.

DON GONYEA, BYLINE: You don’t have to look long to find examples of Chris Christie saying nice things about Donald Trump. It is from 2016.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

CHRIS CHRISTIE: We never make mistakes in hanging out with your friend. And Donald Trump is my friend.

(APPLAUSE)

GONYEA: Earlier that year, the two fought for the GOP presidential nomination. Each had a reputation as direct and bombastic bullies. But they rarely clashed during the campaign. Christie gave up early and endorsed Trump. He was mentioned as a possible running mate. It didn’t happen. But he remained an advocate and adviser to President Trump. Now Christie says the last few months of the Trump administration have made a difference, starting with Trump’s bogus claims that the election was stolen.

To promote her new book, Christie has been on television this week. Monday was CNN, with correspondent Dana Bash.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

DANA BASH: Was President Trump responsible for the insurgency on Capitol Hill?

CHRISTIE: I don’t think the speech he gave that day caused what happened. I think everything he has said since election night has made people feel that level of anger.

BASH: I mean, it makes it worse. It’s worse than a speech.

CHRISTIE: Well, that’s my point.

GONYEA: And this from “Axios” on HBO – Christie urging Republicans to focus on tomorrow.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “AXIOS”)

CHRISTIE: If we’re wasting our time as Republicans talking about an election we lost, we’re going to lose future elections.

GONYEA: Such critiques of Christie actually started with a couple of recent speeches. Trump responded to the latter with a press release mocking Christie for stepping down as governor of New Jersey with record approval ratings. Christie responded in the “Axios” interview.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “AXIOS”)

CHRISTIE: I’m not going to go back and forth with Donald Trump. But what I will say is this. When I ran for re-election in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for re-election, he lost to Joe Biden.

GONYEA: Political scientist Linda Fowler in Dartmouth says it certainly sounds like early positioning for 2024, when Trump could indeed run again. She says Christie signals that this would not deter her own potential candidacy.

LINDA FOWLER: Maybe Christie is trying to say, I’ll say it the way it is; I’ll be the tough one. He says he likes Trump’s politics. But I won’t have all that baggage. And I don’t live in the past. I want the party to live in the future.

GONYEA: She says it’s possible this is a message that will work in the next presidential contest. But there is no appetite for it in today’s GOP. Christie is also shy, saying he doesn’t regret voting for Trump in 2016 and 2020, and in interviews this week he said he would consider voting for him again, even with the lies of the elections and the January 6 insurrection.

TIM MILLER: It’s all wrong. It’s an attempt to gain media coverage to potentially invigorate his political career. And I don’t buy anything from it.

GONYEA: It’s Tim Miller, a former Republican strategist who left the GOP and is among the most vocal members of the so-called Never Trump movement. He says he’s inviting former Trump supporters to join them.

MILLER: But to get to that effort, you have to be honest and clear-headed, both about Donald Trump’s actions and what will be needed in the future to stop him. And Christie fails on both counts.

GONYEA: The Christie Book Tour continues. It remains to be seen how his new criticism affects his relationship with the former president.

Don Gonyea, NPR News.

(EXTRACT FROM “SOUTHERN LIGHT ROLLERAMA” DE MUJAJI “)

