Big day – GulfToday





The joint session of the Pakistani parliament passed the landmark legislation.

Parliament grants the right to vote to Pakistanis overseas. The resolution allowing overseas Pakistanis to vote for their favorite political parties in the upcoming general election is a great achievement for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

There is no doubt that Imran Khan kept the other promise he made to the Pakistani masses during his 2018 general election campaign (“Parliament allows voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, l ‘use of EVMs in the next election’, November 18, Gulf Today).

Imran Khan believes in fair play. He promised the people that he would fight until the last ball for the voting rights of Pakistanis overseas and ensure that the next general elections will be fair and free for all participants.

I remembered Khan used to say that ‘I was the one who created neutral empires in the cricket world, so no one blames others for manipulating match results anymore. And saved the beloved game from the blame game.

Imran Khan also promised earlier, giving the example of cricket – as he is undoubtedly a cricket superstar that Pakistan has produced – “I will bring the neutral system for the vote to the next election so that no one can raise your finger on the free and fair electoral process on election day.

Previously, the majority of general elections were marked as rigged elections because the electoral system allowed powerful political parties to manipulate election results and gain power.

It is a story of the general elections in Pakistan that the parties that lose the elections begin to blame the powerful bureaucrats, the judiciary and the agencies they are behind the rigging.

From the first day Imran Khan was sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, he said: “I will bring in a compelling new electoral law to ensure that no one can be blamed after the elections.

It is a great day for overseas Pakistanis to get the right to vote so that they can vote in the upcoming general election for their favorite candidates. And the use of EVMs in the next election will certainly make a huge difference and there will be no blame game on the results.

Fattah Ansari, By email

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/opinion/2021/11/19/big-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos