Trump announces table book: “Every legend is mine”





Donald Trump’s book boom continues, with many of these fall tomes documenting the former president’s refusal to concede the last election. But now Trump himself has entered the fray, announcing his first post-presidential book.

The developer turned reality animator turned 45th leader of the free world announced the arrival of Our Journey Together, a photo collection, in a statement released Friday.

Today I am delighted to announce that I will be releasing a wonderful book in time for Christmas! Trump said in the statement. Our Journey Together is a collection of beautiful photos captured during our very successful stay at the White House. From the center of the stage to the backstage, this is a must-have for every Patriots.

The former president promised unforgettable moments, including the construction of the southern border wall; reduce taxes in the Americas; confirming nearly 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuild our army; creation of the Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin and many other world leaders; and battling the liberals in two impeachment witch hunts, to name a few.

A photo book is a departure from recent post-presidential literary efforts. President Obama’s first book after leaving office in 2017 was the 2020 memoir A Promised Land. In 2010, President Bush published his Decision Points memoir. President Clinton, who left the White House in 2001, published the My Life autobiography in 2004.

They were all long and substantial, although both Democrats (Clinton, 786 pages; Obama, 1,008 pages) far exceeded Bush (486 pages). The number of pages on Our Journey Together was not available, but Trump promised that “[e]every photograph has been handpicked by me and every caption is mine, some in my own handwriting.

The Washington Examiner, the first media outlet to report on the book, reproduced some of his photos and captions, which means a difference in tone and substance from previous books.

Attempting to listen to Crazy Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office for such a natural disagreement, runs the line under a photo of Speaker of the House, Vice President Mike Pence and Trump. Another, referring to the murder of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, said: We destroyed ISIS under my watch. Now the terrorists are back in the Middle East.

None of these captions appear to be handwritten.

The Trumps book costs $ 79.95 or $ 229.95 for an autographed copy. It’s available for pre-order at 45books.com and will start shipping in mid-December.

