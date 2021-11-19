Australia remains blank as US, China seek better relationship

This will have a positive impact beyond the bilateral relations between Australia and the United States, but also on the entire global front of collective bargaining with China. The principle of leading Chinese policy in the region, no matter how noble, demands a lot from Australian companies suffering trade strikes worth $ 20 billion, Chinese students suffering racial attacks and Australians imprisoned in Chinese prisons. There is collateral damage to the ongoing geopolitical checkers game and Australia is suddenly exposed. US President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. Credit:PA Kurt Campbell, coordinator of Bidens Indo-Pacific said The Sydney Morning Herald and Ages International editor Peter Hartcher in March said the United States was not ready to improve relations with China as a close and dear ally is subjected to a form of economic coercion.

In July, this feeling had received a dose of realpolitik. I am not sure that [China] is thinking strategically about going back to a different kind of diplomacy towards Australia right now, Campbell said, urging Australia to settle for the long term. The meeting between Biden and Xi covered vital ground. More importantly, the superpowers have now embarked on a dialogue on arms control, a path that could see the two sides agree to avoid mutual destruction. They also discussed human rights issues in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and agreed to maintain the status quo in Taiwan. Two days earlier, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton had effectively engaged Australian defense forces on the Democratic Island. No other country, except Japan, whose southernmost island is just 150 kilometers from Taipei, has offered such a commitment. The United States now has Australian military support for a war it does not want. The United States would expect support from Canberra after their AUKUS nuclear submarine deal, but Biden offered little in return during Tuesday’s meeting with Xi. There has been no public lobbying for trade sanctions relief on Australian products.

Like Dutton, Biden focused on optics at home. He was clear on the need to protect American workers and industries from unfair trade and economic practices by the PRC, according to the White House reading. Wang Yiwei, professor of international relations at Renmin University and member of the Communist Party, said relying solely on the United States was not smart. Australia needs to think about its comparative advantage in the new era of globalization, he said in an interview in Beijing. Its economy is strongly tied to Asia, so it is very dangerous to place nuclear submarines in the South China Sea to contain China. China-ASEAN relations enjoy mutual trust. Australia can learn from this.

Loading Wang said in order for Beijing to pick up the phone, Canberra needs to send a positive message to ensure that China believes Australia is now serious about improving our relationship. No Australian minister has had contact with his Chinese counterparts for more than 18 months. What would it take? Australia really needs to accept that China joins the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Wang said.