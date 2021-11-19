Donald Trump hits Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in new 2024 polls





Former President Donald Trump has taken a big lead over President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, according to a new poll.

In a new poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 44% of those polled said they would vote for Trump if he ran for the 2024 presidential election, while 39% said they would vote for Biden. According to the poll, 7 percent said they would vote for a third-party candidate and 7 percent said they did not know who they would vote for.

The poll also asked respondents who they would vote for in the 2024 presidential election if the candidates included Trump and Harris. According to the poll, 45% of those polled said they would vote for Trump while 36% sided with Harris. Eight percent said they would vote for a third-party candidate, the poll found.

The poll’s findings come as Biden received low approval ratings for his handling of the presidency. In a Quinnipiac poll released Thursday, 36% of Americans said they approved of his management of the presidency while 53% said they disapproved. The 53 percent who said they disapproved of Biden’s presidency was the lowest number recorded in a Quinnipiac poll throughout his presidency.

The Quinnipiac poll also found that 50% of Americans said they disapproved of Biden’s handling of COVID-19 while 45% said they approved of it.

While the most recent Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found Trump topped both Biden and Harris, previous polls conducted by the company found slightly different results.

In a poll released on Nov. 4, Trump and Biden were both tied at 42% when asked who they would vote for if both were running for the 2024 presidential election.

Another Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released on October 21 found Biden to have a slight edge over Trump. According to the poll, 42% said they would vote for Biden while 40% would side with Trump if both ran in the 2024 election.

While Biden has previously said he plans to run for re-election in 2024, Harris recently said the two had “absolutely not” discussed their plans to run as a pair in the next election cycle.

Across the aisle, Trump continued to hint at another presidential bid in 2024 but has yet to officially announce it. Trump went on to say that he was considering the possibility of running in 2024. In April, he told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he “100%” thinks of running again.

“And the polls show everyone wants me to do it. I think one hundred percent about running, and we’ll have, I think, a lot of success,” Trump said in April.

Former President Donald Trump took the lead over President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical 2024 presidential race, according to a new poll. Above, Biden and Harris arrive to speak at Alexis Dupont High School on August 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Drew Angerer / Getty

