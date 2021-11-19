Another GOP 2024 poll shows Ron DeSantis leading an area other than Donald Trump





Another poll from a hypothetical field of the 2024 Republican presidential primary shows Gov. Ron DeSantis is ahead if Donald Trump does not show up.

An Echelon Insights poll conducted Nov. 12-18 of 435 registered Republican voters showed DeSantis to be the preference of 26% of those polled, giving it a solid lead.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was the second most popular, with 15% support. US Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was the choice of 10% of those polled, good for third place. The son of the same name of the former president, Donald Trump Jr., with 9% support, was just behind Cruz in fourth position.

Meanwhile, US Senators in Florida were both afterthought. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott were only supported by 1% of respondents.

The survey reveals that DeSantis leads the non-Trump field in a number of demographics.

Among men and women, regardless of their level of education, DeSantis leads the pack. And this poll suggests that the more educated a Republican, the more likely they are to support DeSantis. The governor has 34% support in this survey among those with advanced university degrees.

He dominated with all groups except one: single women.

DeSantis only had 7% support among this cohort, two points behind Pence. Only 38 single women were interviewed, however.

It was a rare disappointment for DeSantis in this poll.

In what the pollster calls swing states, DeSantis is favored by 30% of those polled, with Pence at 13%, its closest competitor.

The governor is also the highest ranked candidate in three of the four geographic regions. He leads in the Northeast, South and West, but fights comparatively in the Midwest, where Cruz’s 16% narrowly beat DeSantis’ 15%.

The Echelon Insights survey did not question DeSantis against Trump, which is a difference between most national sentiment surveys in 2024. In the vast majority of those polls, Republican voters preferred the former president.

Of the Republicans surveyed here, 62% want Trump to run again, so there is no indication of enthusiasm for DeSantis in an area where the former president is an option.

