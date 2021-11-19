Turkey advocates for Bitcoin as Erdogan runs autocrats’ inflation playbook





Bitcoin trading volumes are increasing in Turkey as the increasingly authoritarian government there works diligently to set its currency on fire, the lira. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003, has obviously lost his mind: with inflation hovering around 20%, Erdogan lowered Turkey’s key rate yesterday to 18% from 19% (no, not a typo), instead of increasing them to tighten the money supply. Currency markets reacted decisively to the expected development, with the pound losing 10% of its value against the US dollar since Monday. Some Turkish citizens have decided to do their business elsewhere: BTCTurk, one of the few local exchanges offering lira / BTC transactions, has seen a noticeable increase in volume, according to public data. This interest comes despite the recent collapse of two other Turkish stock exchanges, one in a apparent scam on exit. This article is taken from The Node, CoinDesks’ daily recap of the most crucial stories in blockchain and crypto news. You can subscribe to get the full bulletin here. Erdogan’s government crypto banned for payments in April, but owning crypto is legal in Turkey at least for now. Unfortunately, the logic of the current situation could push Erdogan to tighten further, as any open pound / BTC trade could put further downward pressure on the pound by allowing capital flight. Erdogan reportedly claimed that lowering interest rates, which makes money cheaper and more plentiful, would somehow reduce inflation. But his reasoning is opaque. He recently called the devil’s interest, perhaps an indirect appeal to Islamic morality in the face of economic reality. It’s just crazy, there is no justification for this move as there has been no justification for the rate cuts we have seen so far this year, an asset manager told the Wall Street Journal. Erdogan conducts monetary policy alone. It’s not hard to infer Erdogan’s real motive for (more or less) letting the money printer go brrr: keeping rates lower is one of the few tools he has to shore up the economy. Turkish. Turkey has suffered short-term effects on its economy thanks to regional instability and COVID-19, which has devastated tourism. The story continues The longer-term picture is even more shocking: Since 2013, Turkey’s GDP has fallen from more than $ 950 billion to $ 720 billion, in part thanks to instability after a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016. Erdogan’s attempts to get things going have been deeply unorthodox for years, relying especially on unsustainable debt levels throughout the economy. Read more: Turkey blocks bank accounts of one crypto exchange even as it searches for the CEO of another And Erdogan no longer has an independent economic council to push back after sack a series of central bank governors who wouldn’t stand in line. This makes the current wave of instability all the more dangerous for lira holders. Erdogans Turkey is emerging as a case study on the potential benefits of bitcoin for residents of countries with weak currencies, or authoritarian rulers who may seek short-term political gains through inflationary policies. Fortunately, Turkey is closely linked to Europe, and Turks currently have at least some access to dollars and euros to protect their wealth. In many other equally troubled regions, this luxury is hard to come by, leaving bitcoin as the only option.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/turkey-makes-case-bitcoin-erdogan-172755488.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos