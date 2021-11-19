Despite triumphalist rhetoric, Chinese leader faces multiple challenges

The nearly four-hour virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping clarified the position of the two countries. The big point to remember is that despite all the differences between the two parties, neither is willing to risk conflict. While this is indeed good news for the world, the meeting also made it clear that the United States and China will continue to engage in intense competition and not budge from their respective fundamental positions. And that means the US-China rivalry is sure to be tense moments for the foreseeable future.

The meeting saw Biden and Xi clash over a number of issues. While Biden brought up human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Hong Kong in China, Xi hit back by saying that the two sides should manage their internal affairs well and that there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach. On Taiwan, exchanges have certainly been heated. While Biden strongly opposed unilateral changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, Xi warned that encouraging Taiwan’s pro-independence forces was playing with fire, and anyone who did would certainly be burned.

In fact, in recent months, Biden has really pushed the boundaries of Taiwan, even suggesting that the United States will defend the island if it comes under attack from China. On the other hand, despite all his rhetoric and threats, Xi knows Taiwan is his Achilles heel. His nationalist policies which have seen him centralize power within China and reaffirm the authority of the Chinese Communist Party requires him to take a hard line on Taiwan. But going to war to subdue and reintegrate the island would entail enormous political and social costs. In fact, it could divide the Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army. For the war across the Taiwan Strait, especially with the involvement of the United States, will certainly break the basic Chinese social contract which sees the Chinese people accede to party authority in exchange for a good quality of life. .

This is why the Biden-Xi meeting aimed to put up guardrails to ensure that the competition does not come into conflict. In fact, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said the two sides will step up engagement at multiple levels to prevent conflict. In that sense, the Biden-Xi meeting was a much needed hand brake in the sour relationship between the United States and China. And it is Xi who will be relieved.

Because, I think Xi is the most vulnerable today given that he is widely suspected of trying to get an extraordinary third term as head of the Chinese state-party apparatus in the 20.e Chinese Communist Party Congress next year. He will therefore be wary of entering any position or inviting any challenge that could undermine his leadership. As I mentioned in my previous articles, Xi made an extraordinary bet in centralizing power and reaffirming party control over all levers of the Chinese state. It essentially eroded all the separation of powers provisions between party and state that were enshrined in the Chinese Constitution of 1982.

But Chinese society has changed dramatically over the past three to four decades thanks to market reforms and economic liberalization. So Xi, who is trying to go back in order to ensure the sustainability of the party, that is the object of his centralization project, is in fact going against the grain of Chinese society. And this can only create multiple points of friction between the party and the Chinese people.

Two issues illustrate this point in recent weeks. The first is the controversial murder of a companion dog by Chinese Covid prevention officers in Shengrao City, Jiangxi Province. The dog was killed while its owner was in compulsory quarantine and without his knowledge. The animal was not even tested for Covid, and yet was shot. The incident sparked outrage on Chinese social media. It has also led to a debate about expanding the powers of the Chinese state to the detriment of individual rights. Although this is a micro issue, it reflects the divergence between the Chinese state and society. Amplified several times, the trend would certainly pose a serious problem for the Chinese leadership, as it would represent a breach of confidence at a time when Xi is imposing the party’s mandate in all spheres of Chinese life.

Second, there is the allegation of sexual abuse by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai against former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. Peng revealed that Zhang forced her to have sex three years ago. But her claim was quickly erased from Chinese social media by censors, and it has since disappeared. But the Womens Tennis Association and the international tennis community at large have championed Pengs’ cause. In fact, the WTA has threatened to pull all of its companies out of China unless Pengs’ safety is assured and his allegations are properly investigated. A few months before China hosts the Winter Olympics, the issue can snowball and become a big embarrassment for Chinese leaders, especially since Zhang served on the Politburo Standing Committee with Xi. And that in turn could have a ripple effect throughout the party and be problematic for Xi again.

Since the United States under Biden has just started pushing back China along with its international partners, Xi is looking at both external and internal challenges. If the two merge, Xi is considering a difficult party convention next year. Overall, Xi may have elevated his status in the party lexicon with his recent overhaul of party history. But his troubles are far from over. In fact, some would say things are about to get really tricky and more complex for Xi than before.

