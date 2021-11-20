Politics
4 facts about President Jokowi “reluctant” to export raw materials: Okezone Economy
JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo expresses its refusal to continue to ship or export raw materials abroad.
According to him, it is better to choose to continue the downstream policy in the country even if Indonesia risks being denounced at the WTO or the World Trade Organization.
Here are four facts that Jokowi “reluctantly: exports of raw materials to other countries, summed up by Okezone on Saturday (11/20/2021):
1. Continuation plan after Nickel
President Joko Widodo halted the export of raw materials as a follow-up measure after the cessation of nickel exports. According to him, the bauxite shutdown policy will be implemented when the smelter is finished.
Read also: Jokowi: Controlling Covid-19 is the main key to economic growth in 2022
The first nickel is over. Next year may be able to stop bauxite. When our foundry is ready, stop the bauxite. The bauxite is finished, next year will stop the copper. Because our foundry in Gersik is almost finished. Stop, he said at CEO Forum 2021’s Kompas100 event, Thursday 11/18/2021.
2. Strengthen the whole downstream
He said steel was one of the reasons for Indonesia’s high trade deficit with China. However, with the downstream, the trade balance deficit can be further reduced.
Jokowi also believes that if the downstream is made for other commodities, Indonesia’s trade balance will improve. He was also surprised that there hadn’t been a downstream step for decades.
Once the bauxite will be the same. So copper is the same. Why haven’t we done this for decades? So that later our trade balance will be good, our current account will be better, he said.
Also read: Stop importing! President Jokowi: Indonesia will export syringes
“We are therefore opening up employment opportunities, downstream, to industrialization in our country,” he added.
