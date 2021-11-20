Biden angry at acquittal of Kenosha murders





US President Joe Biden, who underwent a medical examination this morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, speaks to reporters upon his return to the White House in Washington on November 19, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Joe Biden said on Friday that he and many other Americans felt “angry and concerned” about Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal for killing two men and injuring a third man, but also said people should “be comply ”with the verdict of the jury.

Biden called for calm in Kenosha, Wisconsin, acknowledging the strong emotions that led to the civil unrest and shootings in Rittenhouse last year, and which authorities fear will recur after his acquittal.

“I urge everyone to express their opinions in a peaceful manner, in accordance with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy,” the president said in a prepared statement.

“The White House and federal authorities have been in contact with the governor [Tony] Evers’soffice to prepare for any outcome in this matter, and I spoke with the Governor this afternoon and offered the support and any assistance necessary to ensure public safety. “

Biden initially spoke to reporters shortly after a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of all five counts.

“I stand by what the jury found,” Biden said outside the White House. “The jury system works and we must respect it,” said the president.

Shortly thereafter, the White House issued a written statement from Biden.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans angry and worried, including me, we have to recognize that the jury has spoken,” Biden said.

“I ran on the promise to bring Americans together because I believe that what unites us is much greater than what divides us,” he said.

“I know we are not going to heal the wounds of our country overnight, but I remain firm in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, fairly and dignity, under the law.

Biden, who said he had not watched the trial, last year in a tweet from his account included the image of Rittenhouse in a montage of photos and videos to criticize the then president, Donald Trump, for refusing to “disavow white supremacists on the debate stage”.

The Rittenhouse fire with an AR-15 type rifle came during civil unrest following the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer, which left Blake paralyzed from waist to foot.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to answer a question on why Biden suggested Rittenhouse was a white supremacist on Monday.

But in his response, Psaki hinted that Rittenhouse was a vigilante.

“What I’m not going to talk about right now is an ongoing trial, or past comments from the president,” Psaki said. “What I can reiterate for you is the president’s view that we should not have vigilantes patrolling our communities in general with assault weapons.”

“We should not let opportunists corrupt peaceful protests by rioting and burning the communities they claim to represent,” she said.

Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican who represents Wisconsin, said in a statement: “I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.”

“I hope everyone can accept the verdict, stay peaceful and let the Kenosha community heal and rebuild itself,” Johnson said.

