China criticizes US President Joe Biden for ‘considering’ games boycott





China criticized US President Joe Biden on Friday for considering a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics over China’s human rights violations, saying Washington was trying to politicize the international sporting event. (More sports news) This is “something that we are considering,” Biden told reporters after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House on Thursday. Biden’s comment comes days after a virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping on Monday, in which the two leaders said they should respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue a win-win cooperation. READ: Where’s Peng Shuai? China remains silent on missing tennis star Beijing is making great preparations to host the Olympic Winter Games which will take place in February next year. The event makes Beijing the only city in the world to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics. It hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008. The diplomatic boycott of the United States and its allies could cast a shadow over the grand opening ceremony China has planned for the event, as their official delegations will be conspicuously absent to report human rights concerns. U.S. First Lady Jill Biden led the U.S. contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff led a delegation to the Paralympics. The United States and European Union countries have accused China of widespread human rights allegations amounting to genocide against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, who opposed the increase in majority settlements of the Han Chinese. They also criticize the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Tibet. When asked for his response to Biden’s comment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Friday that “I want to stress that Xinjiang affairs are purely internal affairs of China that do not tolerate foreign interference under any pretext or by any means. He said the United States had made false accusations against China about “so-called forced labor and genocide”. “It is nothing more than a laughing stock in the eyes of the Chinese people and other accusations made by the United States are just as unfounded as that,” he said. “I want to stress that the Paralympic Winter Games and the Olympic Games are a sports scene for players all over the world,” he said. “Politicization will only harm the Olympic movement and the interests of all athletes. We believe that with concerted efforts, we will surely present to the world streamlined, splendid and safe games and advance Olympic sports and the cause, ”he concluded.

