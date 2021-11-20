Celtics’ Enes Kanter tears up in ‘disgusting’ LeBron James

Getty Enes Kanter (in white) slammed the Lakers’ LeBron James (left)

For many years now, Turkish NBA veteran Enes Kanter, currently with the Boston Celtics, has spoken out against some of the most powerful people in the world, starting with the president of his home country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. , which he accused -violations of rights. He has voiced similar criticisms of the Chinese government, especially its president, Xi Jinping, in recent weeks.

But on Thursday, just before the Celtics’ game against the Lakers at TD Garden in Boston, Kanter took another goal against another powerful LA star LeBron James.

Kanter referred to James’ efforts for social justice at the national level, but turned the tide by questioning why James did not apply the same standard to international justice, especially in China, because Nike shoes qu ‘he approves are made in this country.

On Thursday, Kanter lashed out at James, nicknamed the King, writing, “Money over morals for the“ king. ”Sad and disgusting how these athletes claim they care about social justice. shut up and really dribble when Big Boss (China) says so. Did you find out about the slave labor that made your shoes or isn’t that part of your research? “

Photos of Kanter’s painted shoes were attached, including an image of Xi placing a crown on James’ head.

Kanter picked a good time to tweet about LeBron

Certainly, the timing of Kanters’ tweet is notable, given that tomorrow is the only time James and the Lakers will visit the Celtics this season. Adding to the plot is the drama of whether James will play Boston, with ESPN reporting the odds are 50-50. James has been absent since November 4 due to abdominal muscle tension. While all indications are that James will be on the floor on Friday, that is subject to change.

After years of public feuds with Erdogan, which led to the Turkish government issuing nine arrest warrants over the summer against Kanter, it now appears human rights violations in China have drawn attention. by Kanter.

Last month, Kanter tweeted a video, wearing a Dalai Lama shirt, calling on Xi and China for human rights violations in Tibet. My message to the Chinese government is free Tibet, Kanter said. Tibet belongs to the Tibetans.

Kanter discussed the disenfranchisement of Tibetan citizens and described Chinese rule in the region as brutal, citing the arrest, beating and even execution of political dissidents. The Chinese government did not appreciate Kanters’ criticism and the streaming service Tencent was banned from broadcasting Celtics games in the future.

Udoka: Kanter looks at basketball, not politics

Some had assumed that Kanters’ outspokenness about China was costing him his career. After playing all 72 games last year in Portland, averaging 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds for the season, shooting 60.4 percent from the field, things have fallen apart for Kanter now in his second. stint with the Celtics (he played for Boston in 2019- 20 season.)

Kanter is averaging just 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds this year, shooting 36.4 percent from the field. He sent out a controversial tweet that appeared to be aimed at the Celtics or the NBA in general when he wrote: Keep limiting me on the court, I will expose you off the court.

But coach Ime Udoka insisted that the lack of playing time (a career low of 7.8 minutes per game) is more about Kanters being a poor fit in the Celtics’ heavy defense than to his thoughts on Tibet.

I spoke to him and saw him, said Udoka. One thing I say to gamers, we have a lot of guys who don’t play, you know, could play and want to play. I talk to these guys about staying prepared, being professional and ready to play. But our reasoning about playing time is strictly based on basketball.