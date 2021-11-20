Donald Trump could actually be chosen as Speaker of the House





Suggesting that Donald Trump be installed as Speaker of the House if Republicans were to gain control of the House next year, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows conceded that “people would go crazy.”

Aside from its inflammatory nature, such a move would in fact be constitutionally acceptable. The Speaker of the House does not need to be a member of the House, simply elected by the body.

As stated in article 1, section 2, clause 5 of the Constitution: the House of Representatives chooses [sic] their President and other officers.

No non-member has ever been elected president, although some won votes including Colin Powell, Stacey Abrams, Senator Rand Paul and Senator Tammy Duckworth.

In July, after Trump expressed interest in the idea that he could be a speaker, Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Penn.) Introduced a rule-amending resolution to declare that the role could only go to one. member of the Chamber. No action has yet been taken on it.

Meadows’ approval of the idea came Thursday on a podcast hosted by Trump ally Steve Bannon. “I would love to see the hammer go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump,” he said. “You talk about melting, people would go crazy.”

On Rep. Matt Gaetz’s podcast the same day, Meadows ostentatiously criticized the current leadership of House Republicans, led by Kevin McCarthy.

“They don’t skate where the puck is. And so I would give them a “D” grade, Meadows said. “I believe on this tactic and strategy – look, you have to get the Democrats to take tough votes. You have to make sure that when you have them on the ropes, you don’t throw in the white sponge.

Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina, served in the House before Trump chose him to be his main aide in 2020 and remains a high-profile Trump loyalist.

His remarks underline the growing tension within the Republican Party, with less than a year of the midterm elections.

McCarthy, an eight-term congressman from Bakersfield, faces the heat from his party and Democrats during recent episodes in Washington, including criticism from some Republicans who want their leader to punish more than a dozen House Republicans who voted for a bipartisan infrastructure bill that will repair roads and bridges and expand broadband access.

Democrats blasted McCarthy for his decision not to convict Rep. Paul Gosar after the Arizona Republican posted an edited video on Twitter of him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and throwing a sword at President Biden.

Some believe the criticism was behind McCarthy’s 8-hour nighttime speech in the House, which delayed the vote on the Democrats’ home policy bill. Declaring himself “angry,” he tried out the role of heir to Trump’s legacy, apparently trying to bolster his claim to the speaker title he was denied when John Boehner resigned in 2015.

Former Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich, who also sat for a time in the House and ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday, ” The Situation Room “that Meadows’ comments were” so crazy. “

“Looks like he’s still running a lot of the Republican Party,” Kasich said of Trump. “As to whether this remains at the peak of his power – remains to be seen. Hope we wake up.

