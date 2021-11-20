Boris “AGREED” on the refusal to declare Spain free on the register of Municipalities

Boris Johnson’s refusal to declare his free family vacations in Spain on the parliamentary register has been approved by the House of Commons sleaze watchdog, No10 said today.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone had “endorsed the approach” that putting her on the ministerial register was sufficient.

Ms Stone’s apparent decision means Mr Johnson will never have to reveal how much the week was worth at a luxury villa owned by Lord Goldsmith’s family.

However, the Prime Minister included an estimated value for free use of the VIP departure suite at Heathrow in the latest edition of the Commons Register.

The Windsor Suite’s facilities – including a personal butler – would have been 1,800 for Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and their son Wilfred if they had paid personally.

Downing Street has previously claimed that because the Johnson’s vacation to Spain last month was arranged by a minister, it fell outside the remit of the House of Commons financial probity watchdog.

The Ministerial Register of Interest said it was offered free of charge by Lord Goldsmith, a former MP and friend of Ms Johnson, who received a peerage from Mr Johnson after losing his seat in the House of Commons in 2019.

But an entry in the separate register of deputies would require revealing the value of the benefit in kind.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said today: The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner has endorsed the Prime Minister’s approach that substantial family vacations in Spain do not require separate registration in the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister also took advice from (ministerial interest adviser) Lord Geidt and registered it according to the rules.

The vast Costa del Sol estate spans over 600 acres and has its own helipad

The latest ministerial register, released earlier this month, included a paragraph reading: “The Prime Minister enjoys a long-standing personal friendship with the Goldsmith family and, as such, in October 2021, stayed in a house in vacation in southern Spain that was provided free of charge by the silversmiths.

The trip was believed to be the first overseas trip for Mr and Mrs Johnson’s 17-month-old son Wilfred (pictured here in Scotland in August 2020)

The Torre Tramores estate, where the Johnson family stayed, is available for private hire at a cost of $ 25,000 per week for a secluded retreat with its own private helipad.

Questions have been raised about Mr Johnson’s statement, not least because previous holidays were declared on the Commons register rather than the ministerial version. The latter is typically used to list interests such as charitable patronage roles and the fact that RAF Northolt is in Mr Johnson’s constituency.

There were also doubts as to whether the use of the villa could be considered a gift only from Lord Goldsmith, as it belongs to the larger Goldsmith failure.

The Office of the Standards Commissioner declined to comment on an individual case.

Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner declined to say whether the watchdog had informed her that her call for an investigation had been dismissed.

The Windsor Suite is close to Terminal 5 West of London Airport.

According to its website, guests can wait for their flight in one of eight private lounges, adding, “You will meet in our private suite will be one of our doormen who will escort you inside where your personal butler is waiting.”

It also offers a gourmet menu from Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and offers the use of a personal shopper in the main terminal.

The facility has previously been used by figures such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and singer Adele.

He received hospitality for three people in the living room on Oct. 7, the registry says.

Deputy Labor chief Angela Rayner said: “It is utterly ridiculous that the only gift Boris Johnson has said linked to his last free luxury vacation is the hospitality he enjoyed in the living room while awaiting his airplane.

“The Prime Minister has received a gift from someone to whom he has given a peerage and a ministerial post and the Prime Minister must tell us the truth about his gifts.”

A spokesperson for No 10 said the vacation provided by “a longtime friend” was recorded correctly.

However, the entry in the ministerial code indicates that the property was provided by “the goldsmiths”, not just the minister.

Labor has called for an investigation into the holidays by the parliamentary standards commissioner.

Goldsmith is the former Member of Parliament for Richmond Park who was elevated to a peerage by Mr Johnson after losing his seat to the Liberal Democrats.

The move allowed the 46-year-old to remain in government as environment minister. He is currently Minister of the Pacific and Environment after being given an additional role in a 2020 reshuffle.

The stay at the Torre Tramores in early October sparked fury when Mr Johnson left the UK amid a gasoline price crisis that hit businesses.