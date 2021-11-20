



Part of the answer becomes visually apparent at the National Museum of China in Tiananmen Square, which I visited in 2019, right after a complete renovation of the Xis watch. Mainly focused on the history and ancient arts of China, the museum has a new floor dedicated to the road of rejuvenation, which traces the rise of China from the partial occupation of the mid-1800s to its astonishing contemporary rise. It bares China’s lingering bitterness towards US and European imperialism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries and pays a vibrant tribute to the re-emergence of Chinese greatness. One Wing traces the history of China from the Opium Wars to Xis’ predecessor, Hu Jintao. It includes Mao, but makes no mention of the Cultural Revolution or the tens of millions of Chinese who died from Maos’ mistakes. The second wing is entirely devoted to Xi Jinping’s great achievements. The worship like devotion to Xi is mind-boggling. Videos of his speeches, endless portraits of foreign rulers, and cases of Xis books vie for the place of honor with displays of scientific achievements in space and industry, and models of high-speed trains. A huge hall is filled with a mock-up of a massive military parade with rows upon rows of model tanks and missile carriers, next to a ditch filled with miniature submarines. The pride in China’s astonishing recent growth is well justified, but the cult of personality is baffling. Xis’ ode to greatness rejects the brilliant ideas of Deng, who wanted to prevent the emergence of another divine figure of Mao.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qctimes.com/opinion/columnists/column-is-xi-jinping-right-about-the-u-s/article_9b5893f4-a7de-5781-800a-2cfb1a46239a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

