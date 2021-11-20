Low-income segment can now own a home, PM says





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that it was the first time that people who could never afford it now have their own homes, while no government in the past took care of the segments to low income of society who had no housing.

He said this while visiting the construction site in Farash Town, on the outskirts of Islamabad. The Prime Minister visited the site of 4,400 houses under construction as part of the Naya Pakistan housing project.

He noted that the apartments were being built in collaboration with CDA, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and FWO at a very rapid pace. He received a detailed briefing and informed that the pace of the project was on schedule.

Imran had inaugurated the project in April this year and as part of the project apartments were being built on 70 land canals and on these 2,000 housing units had been reserved for low-income groups, registered under the Naya Pakistan Housing, 400 were for slum dwellers and 2,000 for the middle class and wage earners.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the assembly, regretted that previous governments had failed to take into account the basic needs of people, including affordable housing. He added that banks have been urged to provide mortgages to people to help them build a house of their choice.

He pointed out that currently the mortgage facility in India was 10 percent, 30 percent in Malaysia, while it was around 80 percent in the West. But in Pakistan it was zero and it took two years to make bank foreclosure laws aimed at making it easier for the general public to build houses.

Prime Minister Imran said the government, in addition to undertaking construction, also offered a subsidy of Rs 300,000 for each housing unit and provided loans at a very low margin. A sum of Rs30 billion has been allocated for this purpose. It’s our effort to get people to pay less each month, almost the equivalent of what they pay for monthly rent, he noted.

The mark-up grant program offered long-term housing finance for up to 20 years, with service charges as low as 2pc for the first five years to low-income people. Middle income people can get housing finance for 5 marla houses with a 5pc markup for the first five years and for 10 marla houses with a 7pc markup for the first five years. A sum of Rs35 billion has been allocated for the first phase of this device.

He said the government was offering a 90% exemption from taxes on the construction sector and said that despite the negative impact of Covid-19 around the world, Pakistan was one of the few countries as it maintained its construction sector opened up and the people had an opportunity to earn a living.

Prime Minister Imran explained that the banks had pending claims worth around 226 billion rupees, that the 90 billion rupees files had been approved, while 24 billion rupees had been disbursed until here. He said that currently 100,000 houses were under construction and that it took almost two years to put in place a structure capable of taking on this difficult task. However, the Naya Pakistan Authority was now fully operational to plan and execute the goal of building low cost houses.

He said 52,500 homes were under construction, of which 20,000 have already been delivered through Akhuwat and the Workers Welfare Fund. He said 104 projects comprising 307,000 housing units were being assessed and processed while work on 45,133 housing units had started or were in the final stages of planning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that encroachments on government land should be eliminated, calling on provincial governments to complete the legislative process against illegal encroachment as soon as possible.

He said while chairing the meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development here. A briefing was given at the meeting by the Surveyor General of Pakistan (SGP) regarding cadastral mapping in the country.

The meeting was informed that 88 percent of government land mapping had been completed so far, which revealed illegal encroachments on thousands of acres of government land worth billions of rupees.

The forum was also informed that cadastral mapping will make actual area and government land ownership part of the digital record. The most illegal encroachments are on forest land. Illegal encroachments have also been made on WAPDA, National Highway Authority, Civil Aviation and Railways lands.

In the next phase, the process of digitizing private lands will be completed with the help of provincial governments. Expressing satisfaction with the cadastral mapping, the PM said the verification process should be completed in two months and cadastral mapping data should be prepared for all provinces. He also called for an effective follow-up of pending cases against encroachments by provincial governments and the territory of the capital Islamabad.

He said plans should be made to grow forests on land cleared from mafia occupation. The meeting brought together Financial Advisor Shaukat Tarin, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants Malik Amin Aslam, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of FBR, Surveyor General of Pakistan, Chairman of New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority and senior federal and provincial government officials. .

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a review meeting on the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD) Walton and said RUDA and CBD were key government projects that would promote housing. modern, self-sufficient, clean and green commercial facilities in the country.

These projects are important for promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the housing and construction sectors in the country, the prime minister said. He asked the authorities to ensure maximum investment for the two projects.

Imran Khan was told that works to develop infrastructure including roads, sewers and drainage in the Central Business District (CBD) are in full swing and will likely be completed ahead of schedule.

In addition, construction work on the Bab-e-Pakistan project will begin soon. The PM was informed that RUDA was fully prepared to build its Saphire Bay project. In addition, a state-of-the-art industrial state powered by renewable energy will soon be launched. Due to its excellent location, it is easily accessible via the ring road and the motorway, and will have various manufacturing and industrial units.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/910159-imran-visits-housing-project-site-low-income-segment-can-now-own-a-house-says-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos