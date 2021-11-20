More than a year after Donald Trump’s defeat, Republicans in Wisconsin mount relentless attacks on state election commission





By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Wisconsin Republicans are embarking on a multi-pronged attack on the state’s bipartisan Election Commission – in one of the latest efforts to challenge the 2020 election in a key state on the presidential battlefield.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has publicly urged fellow Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature to take charge of the conduct of federal elections in the state and ask local officials to ignore election guidelines issued by the Election Commission of Wisconsin.

His surge, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, comes after a Republican sheriff in Racine County called for five members of the six-member state election commission to be charged with crimes because they waived the obligation to send election officials to nursing homes during the pandemic. On Monday, Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to find that the commission’s election guidelines were against state law.

Johnson’s calls for a legislative takeover of the electoral system demonstrate “the firm understanding that the (Donald) Trump wing of the Republican Party has not only everywhere, but particularly here in Wisconsin,” said Jay Heck, who heads the state branch of Common Cause. .

“It’s a lot of political boast, but it needs to be taken seriously in these times,” he added.

Johnson did not immediately respond to a CNN interview request. But he told the Journal-Sentinel that the state legislature should claim authority over the electoral system and argued that the state’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, was powerless to stop him.

“There is no mention of the governor in the Constitution” when it comes to holding an election, Johnson told the newspaper. “That says state legislatures, and so if I was leading the joint – and I don’t – I would go out and just say, ‘We are claiming our authority. Stop listening to WEC. Their advice is null and void. “

“I think the state legislature must reaffirm, recover this authority over our electoral system,” he added.

Some Trump-aligned Republicans have advanced an aggressive interpretation of the so-called “independent state legislature doctrine,” which maintains that state lawmakers have full power over federal elections.

Leading Wisconsin GOP lawmakers questioned Johnson’s proposal. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu recently said he was not sure there was a “legal opportunity” for such a takeover.

And Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told reporters the issue was not raised in a recent meeting with Johnson. “The idea that somehow we’re going to take over the election and do all of these things, I’ve never studied that,” Vos said. “I don’t know about this.”

“We did not break the law”

Wisconsin will be a key state in 2024. President Joe Biden won it by just over 20,600 votes in 2020; Trump had won it four years earlier by less than 23,000 votes.

The Wisconsin Election Commission, created by Republican lawmakers six years ago, has faced anger and scrutiny from GOP officials over its advice to local election officials in the run-up to the 2020 election.

One major issue: the commission’s 5-1 decision advising state election clerks not to send poll workers, known as special voting deputies, to nursing homes during the pandemic.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced last month that an investigation by his office determined that workers at a nursing home in his county had helped residents vote, which he said , violated state law.

He recommended that charges of electoral fraud and misconduct be brought against the five commission members who approved the guidelines.

Commission officials said they had done nothing wrong. They said the procedural change was discussed in public meetings and only happened because state and federal guidelines restricted access to nursing homes to avoid spreading the coronavirus to vulnerable residents.

“To put it simply, we have not broken the law,” Ann Jacobs, a Democrat who chairs the committee, said in a statement in response to Schmaling. “In fact, without Commission action, many residents of Wisconsin care facilities could and would have been denied the right to vote and could not vote in the 2020 election.”

Other efforts to challenge or overturn the 2020 election persist in Wisconsin.

A former state Supreme Court justice is pursuing a Republican-ordered election probe.

And this week, Wisconsin GOP State Representative Timothy Ramthun offered to push forward a resolution to withdraw Biden’s victory certification – despite an analysis by lawyers from the state’s non-partisan Legislative Council. , noting that there is no mechanism in national or federal law to do so.

Trump issued a statement encouraging Ramthun’s move.

Assembly majority leader Jim Steineke, however, said lawmakers would not pass the resolution, citing the legislative council’s analysis.

Wisconsin election observers say the current debate could be a warm-up for a takeover of the state’s electoral system ahead of 2024 and the next presidential election.

“In law, given that we now have a Democratic governor, it’s mostly about discussion,” Robert Yablon, an electoral law expert at the University of Wisconsin School of Law, said of the debate over who organize the elections.

“If there is unified Republican control in Wisconsin after 2022,” he added, “the fact that these talks are taking place now is a strong signal that (Republicans) would really try to go along with it. the replacement of the electoral commission by more unilateral and partisan control.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Kelly Mena contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/news/2021/11/19/more-than-a-year-after-donald-trumps-loss-wisconsin-republicans-wage-relentless-attacks-on-the-states-election-commission/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos