President Joko Widodo’s outfit on the circuit, Astra Finance Angel hands out prizes

Suara.com – President Joko Widodo, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, Mandalika Circuit, for Tickets, Motorcycle Outfits, GIIAS 2021, Astra Financial Angel, Test Rides, Electric Motorcycles and Daihatsu Rocky Neo Retro are the highlights of the five articles recommended by Suara.com auto chain this weekend.

GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 will end tomorrow. Of course, this opportunity should not be missed.

By implementing strict sanitary protocols, visitors can take advantage of various auto manufacturer booths and financing services, as well as support accessories or aftermarket components.

Among other things, an electric motorcycle test ride which will be a new experience where driving glides smoothly without noise.

Read also:

Special weekend, GIIAS 2021 open longer

Or visit Astra Financial & Logistics (AFL). There will always be an Astra Financial Angel that will distribute various merchandise, after the visitors who have taken part in the games have won the quiz in which they have taken part.

Still from the GIIAS 2021 stage, you will also be able to see President Joko Widodo’s outfit during the asphalt tests at the Mandalika Circuit with his favorite Kawasaki W175 motorcycle modified by Katros Garage.

Or do you want a fierce taste for four-wheeled mounts? Daihatsu Booth prepared the Daihatsu Rocky Neo Retro. A macho modified car concept that will inspire fun to dress SUVs in the SUV category.

And by way of conclusion, the presence of the governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil on one of the hills of the region of the Mandalika circuit. This place went viral because it featured one of the best racing spots.

Meanwhile, Kang Emil, as Ridwan Kamil is called, was there to watch the race and hand out tickets to the circuit. Only, it specifies the conditions for potential fans of valid brands to be in the World Superbike or WSBK race stage for this closing series.

Read also:

All-new Honda BR-V gets in a rush for consumers at GIIAS 2021

Enjoy reading five articles from the automotive chain Suara.com, have a nice weekend, and always keep your health by applying sanitary protocols to yourself and encouraging others.

1. Come to AFL GIIAS booth 2021: The Angels Step, visitors receive prizes

Angel Astra Financial & Logistics at GIIAS 2021: fun, smart and handing out prizes in interactive games [Suara.com/CNR ukirsari].

Cheerful songs flowed from the Astra Financial & Logistics (AFL) booth, the women dressed in sleek white with color accents at the bottom stood in a dubbed lineup. They danced together with enthusiasm. After that, they come forward and are ready to invite visitors to play games with cool merchandise prizes.

They are Adinda Prasca, Claudia Fergie, Maya Mauren, Gabriella Valencia and Putri Ersa. They are financial angel astra, which interactively shares product knowledge of the seven financial institutions of the AFL.

Read more

2.Daihatsu Rocky Neo Retro, fierce modification concept at GIIAS stadium 2021

Appearance of the modified concept SUV Daihatsu Rocky Neo Retro at GIIAS 2021 [Suara.com/CNR ukirsari].

On the left side of the Daihatsu exhibition stand that appears at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021, before exiting the exhibition area, visitors’ attention will automatically focus on the appearance of one of the two SUV.

One of them is the Daihatsu Rocky Neo Retro, which is presented as climbing or uncovering the floor of the exhibition stage. Very macho, fierce and fun.

Read more

3. For free tickets to watch WSBK Mandalika circuit, Ridwan Kamil needs this

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil distributes free tickets to hill residents in front of Mandalika Circuit (ANTARA / Akhyar)

Ridwan Kamil or commonly known as Kang Emil, the Governor of West Java (West Java) offered free tickets to watch the World Superbike (WSBK) race at the Mandalika, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) circuit to local residents.

City of the press agency Between, Kang Emil, his nickname, came with the group and climbed the hill in front of the Mandalika circuit. This place went viral and residents were watching the practice. They were shocked and did not expect the Governor of West Java to be.

Read more

4. There is an electric motorcycle test at GIIAS 2021, here’s how to participate

Electric motorcycles that can be tested at GIIAS 2021 [ANTARA/Ho].

GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021 offers a series of electric and conventional cars for road testing. In addition, electric motorcycles can also be tested.

City of the press agency Between, visitors can experience the thrill of riding an electric motorcycle in the test area of ​​Loading Dock Hall 8, ICE BSD City, South Tangerang, Banten Province.

Read more

5. President Joko Widodo’s motorcycle and outfit join GIIAS 2021

President Joko Widodo’s outfit at GIIAS 2021 [Suara.com/Manuel Jeghesta Nainggolan].

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) managed to attract attention when he performed in an exciting way on the circuit of Mandalika, Praya, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). At that time, he was trying out the track with his favorite ride, the Kawasaki W175 modified by Katros Garage.

Now, for car lovers who want to listen attentively to all kinds of outfits worn by President Joko Widodo on the Mandalika circuit, please visit GIIAS 2021.

Read more