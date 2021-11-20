



New realities concerning Turkey and the Gulf The pragmatic rapprochement between Turkey and certain Gulf countries symbolizes the end of the cold war between them, and the beginning of a new era based on de-escalation and diplomacy.

On November 17, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani visited Turkey, where he met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on bilateral relations and regional and international developments. Next week, UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan will visit Ankara for the first time in years and hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Two visits by senior Gulf officials are seen as the start of a new era and a symbolic turning point in Turkey’s relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, both of which were at odds with Ankara over disagreements on issues going from Libya to Syria, Egypt to Africa.

There are reports that a high-level Turkish visit to the Gulf is on the agenda. Ahead of the visit of the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates to Turkey, Turkish and Emirati officials will hold a business forum in Dubai on November 23. The crown prince also invited the Turkish ambassador to Abu Dhabi to his court for talks on Wednesday.

Last year, Turkey’s relations with the two Gulf countries were further strained when they signed the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel. Thus, it will be interesting to follow the path of Turkey-Israel relations, also strained, after the visits to Ankara by the officials of the two signatories of the agreement.

The climate of reconciliation between Turkey and some Gulf states could also have an impact on Syria. Abu Dhabi is reportedly interested in helping rekindle Ankara’s relations with Damascus. Recently, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates had a face to face meeting with Syrian leader Bashar Assad in Damascus and a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Economic concerns related to the global pandemic are the main force behind the current reconciliation. Sinem cengiz This week, Cavusoglu paid an official visit to Iran and Erdogan is expected to visit the country soon. From Iran, Cavusoglu traveled to Lebanon, where he offered his support in Beirut.

The Turkey-Gulf rapprochement is the result of several national, regional and international factors. At the international level, the tenure of US President Joe Bidens has led these countries not only to question the US commitment to security, but also underscored the importance of relying on regional cooperation as they did before. 2011.

At the regional level, the signing of the AlUla declaration created additional incentives for Ankara to break the ice with the Gulf countries. Domestically, Turkey’s precarious economic situation, along with the security and economic concerns of the Gulf states and their need to invest in accordance with their visions, has been a driving force in the Turkey-UAE / Bahrain rapprochement.

The UAE, meanwhile, appears to be making an effort to regain its economic status inside Turkey. It could also be linked to its strategy in dealing with any new future government in Turkey if the ruling party loses power. Additionally, there are two important elections on the horizon that could impact Turkey-Gulf reconciliation: first, the elections scheduled for 2023 in Turkey and, second, the US elections scheduled for 2024.

Turkey and the Gulf states are still in the process of covering and calibrating based on the results of Biden’s election and regional developments. The main theme of this process is realpolitik, as the actors seem determined to put ideology aside and focus on economics and sustained diplomatic engagement for solid gains.

Recent talks indicate that they have ended the era of ideologically-based military and foreign policy, and are now more focused on interest-based pragmatism. Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. Twitter: @SinemCngz Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors of this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/1971511 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos