



Former President Trump Senate candidate Donald TrumpGOP says Fauci is a “mass murderer” and should be jailed rather than the “hero” Rittenhouse Overnight Health Care presented by Emergent Biosolutions Pfizer, US concludes Money House COVID-19 Pill Deal Democrats Ready to Build Back Better PLUS praised Kyle Rittenhouse after jury found him not guilty of all charges after trial for homicide in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Friday afternoon.

A Kenosha jury acquitted Rittenhouse of the five charges against him, including that of intentional manslaughter. Rittenhouse has been charged with intentional first degree homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide, reckless first degree homicide and two counts of reckless first degree security breach after the shooting of two men and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha last year.

Kudos to Kyle Rittenhouse for being declared INNOCENT of all charges, Trump said in a statement Friday.

This is called being declared NOT GUILTY – And by the way, if it’s not self-defense, nothing is! he added.

The teenager had traveled from Illinois to Kenosha after illegally buying an AR-15 from a friend and arrived as protesters protested police gunfire on Jacob Blake, a black man who was shot and killed seven times by the police. Blake survived the shooting, but the injuries he sustained left him paralyzed.

During the trial, which lasted around two weeks, the defense argued that Rittenhouse used his AR-15 in self-defense because protesters attacked him. His lawyers claimed he was present at the protest with a weapon to protect small businesses from looters, he testified.

Prosecutors alleged that Rittenhouse arrived in Kenosha looking for trouble and argued that the murders could not be considered self-defense if Rittenhouse provoked attacks.

After three and a half days of deliberation, the jury was unanimous in acquitting the teenager. Rittenhouse could have faced life in prison if he had been convicted of intentional manslaughter.

The Rittenhouse case is controversial and its verdict has left a nation divided over the jury’s decision. Conservative and Republican lawmakers hailed the verdict on Friday afternoon, with members of Congress like Madison Cawthorn (RN.C.) offering the teenager an internship.

Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends. You have the right to defend yourself, so be armed, dangerous and moral, Cawthorne said in a video posted to social media on Friday.

Critics of the decision, including Democratic lawmakers, lambasted the jury’s verdict.

Derrick Johnson, chief executive officer of the NAACP, called the decision a “parody.”

“Rittenhouse’s decision to go to Kenosha and provoke protesters was unwarranted. Moreover, the outcome of this case sets a dangerous precedent,” Johnson said in a statement. “We have seen the same result over and over again; a court system that presents different results depending on the race of the accused. This verdict is a reminder of the treacherous role that white supremacy and privilege play in our justice system.

