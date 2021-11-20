China Plans To Block Signals From US Army Base So It Cannot Respond To Attack | World | New





With Chinese President Xi Jinping recently warning US President Joe Biden to “not play with fire” on the breakaway island, the risk of conflict has become a threat. Ms. Yu said if China invades Taiwan, it should prevent the United States from reacting in real time.

The expert told David Runciman in a podcast that blocking communication signals at US bases would wreak havoc on US forces: “There are more things the military can do. “For example, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army looked for ways to jam communications from US bases in the region. “If and when an attack does occur, the Americans cannot respond quickly enough from local bases. “ The claim came after the discussion suggested what kind of deterrents the United States and the West might impose on China if a conflict arises over Taiwan. READ MORE:

China conducts military research at the gates of the UK

Some have suggested that economic sanctions against China would be the most painful for Beijing. However, Ms. Yu argued that it would be very complicated to do. She said: “Obviously companies have different priorities, and I don’t really know how far a free country can go to tell its companies who it can do business with, especially in the existential role that society plays. China in many small and medium enterprises. companies. “ The podcaster also said the best remaining solution for Taiwan might be to “stay with the status quo,” which signifies a pseudo-cold war scenario in which none of the state actors move.

However, with the threat of a sophisticated method of blocking communications on the table, Ms. Yu suggested that steps could be taken to counter such measures. The question now is whether China will actually step up to Taiwan. President Xi pledged to implement the one-China policy on Taiwan and said “force will be used if necessary.” Critics of the Chinese president have suggested rhetoric over Taiwan is heating up as he faces internal pressure within the country. It has recently been alleged that Mr. Xi is now using Taiwan as a hold over his place as leader of the Chinese Communist Party. DO NOT MISS :

Ms. Yu suggests that from China’s perspective, reclaiming Taiwan may have different impacts over time, She said, “There is a lot of feeling that there is some kind of grand narrative of the second century of the Chinese Communist Party, being this moment of national rejuvenation.” Ms. Yu added, “Even academics who are normally quite liberal say things like China must dodge. “ She concluded that in the medium term, China’s invasion of Taiwan might not be so beneficial. Ms. Yu said, “So if China bites more than it can chew, then without the kind of military and economic force that justifies this kind of action, I don’t think it will be good for China, whatever. something could possibly break. “

After receiving President Xi’s warning on Taiwan not to get involved, following the meeting between the two leaders, Biden doubled down on his position on the island. Biden insisted on Tuesday that his administration supported Taiwan’s right to make its own decisions. He said, “We have made it clear that we support the Taiwan Law and that’s it.” However, the American position is more complicated. It does not recognize the independence of the island and instead diplomats pursue a policy of “strategic ambiguity”, supporting Taiwan’s ability to defend itself without explicitly promising to come to its aid in the event of an attack. Chinese. As the United States and China increase their military capabilities in the region, the notion of signal blocking adds yet another layer of tension to an already heated affair.

