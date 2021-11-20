Trump congratulates Rittenhouse on acquittal: if it’s not self-defense, nothing is





Donald Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse on his homicide acquittal for shooting two protesters and injuring another.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, shot the men with an AR-15 type assault rifle in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020, but claimed it was in self-defense.

Kudos to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. This is called being declared NOT GUILTY, and besides, if it’s not self-defense, nothing is! the former president said in a statement posted on Twitter by his spokesperson Liz Harrington.

Mr Trump visited the city in September 2020 to see the damage caused during the civil unrest sparked by the police shooting against Jacob Blake.

The jury returned their verdict on Friday afternoon after spending four days deliberating on the charges.

Joe Biden called on Americans to express their views peacefully, while acknowledging that the outcome of the high-profile case will leave many Americans angry and concerned, including me, we have to acknowledge that the jury has spoken.

Mr Rittenhouse, 18, began to shake uncontrollably, before his knees seemed to give way and he collapsed in his seat upon learning he would walk out of court as a free man.

Mr. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, drove from his home in Antioch, Ill. Armed with an AR-15 style rifle to Kenosha, Wis. On August 25, 2020 at amid protests against the shooting by police of a black man, Jacob Blake.

He shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and also shot Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived.

Mr Rittenhouse claimed he acted in self-defense after being attacked by a mob, while the prosecution claimed he provoked violence and then used lethal force.

