Trump publishes photo book of his tenure





Donald J. Trump is publishing a book of photographs celebrating his tenure as president, according to a statement from his office. Entitled Our Journey Together, the book includes over 300 photographs and captions written by Mr. Trump.

The book will be released on December 7. It is published by Winning Team Publishing, a publishing house co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor, who worked for Mr. Trumps’ re-election campaign in 2020. It is not clear whether Mr. Trump bought the book from traditional publishers, but several industry executives said they had not heard of the book.

Our Journey Together which is priced at $ 74.99, or $ 229.99 for a signed copy is not a full throwback on his presidency. Rumors of a more comprehensive brief by Mr. Trump have circulated in recent months. The former president bragged about turning down offers from two publishers. This summer, in a statement released by his Political Action Committee, Mr. Trump said he writes like crazy and promised that when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books.

The compilation of photos will be available for sale through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and on a website called 45books.

Several prominent figures in the Trump administration have signed major book sales contracts, including Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence and Jared Kushner. Some in the industry have questioned whether a large mainstream publisher would accept Mr. Trump’s memoir, given the controversy such a deal would likely engender. Others have expressed doubts that a book by Mr. Trump, which continues to insist that he won the 2020 election, would be factually correct.

