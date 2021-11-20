Joe Biden and Xi Jinping hold virtual summit on Monday





President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual conference on Monday to show China’s military operations near Taiwan and their activities. Increase in nuclear weapons.. The White House said Biden and Sea will speak Monday night Washington time following two calls between the U.S. and Chinese leaders earlier this year. Biden wanted a direct summit, but the pandemic left the West in China for nearly two years. “The two leaders will discuss how to responsibly handle competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China and how to work together where our interests are aligned,” the House spokesperson said. Blanche, Jen Psaki. Declared. Since the two countries normalized diplomatic relations in 1979, US-China relations have remained at their worst, so a virtual summit will be held. Meanwhile, China has criticized the United States for interfering with national interests. The conference will take place shortly after the Defense Ministry warns that China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal and plans to more than quadruple its nuclear warheads to at least 1,000 over the past decade. China also tested during the summer Two hypersonic weapons, Including those who have circled the earth. The latter surprised the Pentagon because it showed that China had discovered it. Another way to target the United States with nuclear capabilities.. A senior US official said Biden welcomed “fierce competition” with China, but revealed he did not want a conflict. “This meeting is a way to make sure he is not misunderstood on this matter,” officials said. “It’s not a desire for a particular product or result. It is an effective position in which we are able to protect our values ​​and interests, as well as the values ​​and interests of our allies and partners. It is a question of fixing the conditions of the competition ”, added the persons in charge. “Once such conditions, or safeguards, are established, fierce competition can be maintained. “ Speaking to Asia-Pacific leaders this week, Xi warned other countries not to join the United States. Trying to compete with ChinaThe region “cannot and must not reproduce in the conflicts and divisions of the Cold War”. His comment came when the Chinese Communist Party passed a “historic resolution” for the first time in 40 years. It recognized that Xi was “the key to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” This decision breaks the party’s precedent and Give Xi a third term as general secretary Next year, he will pave the way for the third presidential renewal from 2023. to follow Demetri Sebastopulo On Twitter

