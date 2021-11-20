The importance of Imran Khan’s struggle with the ISI





Pakistan is going through an angry phase. Once again, the country’s military has proven itself against its elected government. After a month of politico-military struggle, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had no choice but to sign the notification appointing Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as the next head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) .

On November 20, Lieutenant General Anjum, currently Commander of the Karachi Corps, will succeed Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, who will be appointed Commander of the Peshawar Corps.

Military observers suspect the military is plotting to remove Imran Khan from his post after the debacle over the appointment of the ISI chief.

Despite the late approval of the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt. Gen. Anjum is already sailing with the ISI with the support of the Chief of the Army, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. All of the spy agency’s major generals already report regularly to Lieutenant-General Anjum.

File photo of Pakistani army chief Javed Bajwa

Throughout the month-long controversy, while denying any differences with the military, the Pakistani government has repeatedly insisted that the PMO has the right to choose the leader of the ISI. But, traditionally, the army chief recommends the name and the PMO accepts it wholeheartedly.

With the appointment marking the end of a month-long politico-military clash, General Bajwa emerges victorious. Military supremacy over the selection of its cadres has always existed in Pakistan. The only time a Pakistani prime minister has appointed an ISI leader of his choice is when Benazir Bhutto appealed to Lieutenant General (retd) Shamsur Rahman Kallu, using his powers to appoint the ISI leader to replace the hawkish lieutenant general Hamid Gul in 1989..

Lieutenant-General Hameed was Khan’s man of choice and his impeachment would keep him in embarrassment with less than two years before the general election in Pakistan. Lt. Gen. Hameed meets with all cabinet ministers as his farewell meeting, which is “unusual” but indicates his equation with the Khan government. Embarrassed Prime Minister Imran Khan could have other problems, as his Tehreek-e-Insaf party could lose political allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-Q).

Military observers believe this is an indication of Imran Khan’s loss of proximity to the Pakistani military. Khan, who has also lost public support, now finds his political career in trouble. Although the Pakistani military helped Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) to take power in 2018, he had little good nature with it. Khan’s associates with extremist and terrorist organizations may also have contributed to his loss of public support. That, and his decision to send Lt. Gen. Hameed to Kabul after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. One faction of experts believes it was a mistake for the Pakistani military to support the Taliban even though only a few countries had accepted the extremist rule in Kabul. The move drew the attention of the international community to the ISI chief at a time when the world was watching the Taliban-Haqqani takeover of Afghanistan. This was not well received by General Bajwa, although he scored political points for the Khan government as it was seen as a strategic victory in his neighborhood. General Bajwa is against the ideology of radical extremism of the Taliban and believes that radical extremes would also harm Pakistan. And that may have led to the departure of Lt. Gen. Hameed from the spy agency.

With the economy already collapsing due to high debt and inflation, Imran Khan faces an even more irregular race if Bajwa Khan gives up.

Pakistan Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed dragged Khan over the coals for engaging in talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), holding responsible for the terrorist attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014, which killed 132 children.

Khan’s political supporters were also unhappy that the government was accepting the demands of Barelvi Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) while negotiating with protesters for the release of the jailed leaders of the outlawed religious and political group, lifting the prohibition and authorization to participate in political life. .

Upset by Khan’s behavior, the Pakistani army is said to be in contact with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London. Sharif and his family face multiple corruption charges, but with the Pakistani military in control, Sharif could return to power in all likelihood.

Experts say Khan could perform some damage control by issuing a clarification on the delay in issuing a formal order on the appointment of the new ISI chief. His predecessors did so in the past when they went against the will of the military.

In 2013, then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani issued an ordinance placing the ISI under the supervision of the Interior Ministry, with the aim of holding the ISI accountable to parliament. This decision angered General Ashfaq Kiyani, then head of the army, because he was not kept informed. Within days, Gilani had to withdraw his order and the Pakistani government issued a “clarification” that the previous notification was a “misunderstanding”.

One of the reasons given for Lieutenant-General Hameed’s new posting is that the three generals before him had been assigned as corps commanders; the experience required could help Lt. Gen. Hameed to become the next army chief when Gen. Bajwa retires in November 2022. In Pakistan, an officer must serve at least six months as a corps commander to be eligible as head of the army.

From now on, Lt. Gen. Hameed, as the corps commander, will play a leading role in issues involving Afghanistan and the Taliban and this will give him more experience in dealing with the Americans and the Chinese, as both countries have huge interests in war-torn Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, the next ISI chief, belongs to the dominant Punjab regiment of the Pakistani army and was promoted to lieutenant general last year. While Anjum’s colleagues call him a man with an “ice brain but sharp reflexes”, he has been involved in several counterterrorism operations carried out under his command by the Frontier Corps Balochistan. He obtained the title of “Mohsin e Balochistan” for his operations in Balochistan. Anjum, a graduate of the Royal College of Defense Studies in the UK, and a graduate of the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, Honolulu, had also held key positions on the line of control with India.

