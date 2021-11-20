Federal Judge Says Trump Responsible for Jan.6, Calling Rioter a ‘Pawn’





Speaking at the sentencing hearing for rioter John Lolos, the judge said attendees like him were “called to Washington, DC, by an elected official, urged to walk to Capitol Hill by an elected”.

Judge Amit Mehta called the individuals who stormed the building “a pawn in the game played by people who know better.”

“People like Mr. Lolos were told lies, they were told lies, they were told that the election was stolen when it was not,” Mehta said. “Sadly, people like Mr. Lolos who heard these lies took him to heart. And they are the ones who pay the consequences.”

“Those who created the conditions which led to Mr. Lolos’ conduct were in no way held responsible,” he said. “You were a pawn. You were a pawn in the game played by people who know better.”

While many judges have expressed concern over the volatile political climate, Mehta is one of the first to call Trump – but not by name – for using his supporters for political ends and then abandoning those supporters to suffer the harshest. consequences, which Mehta should perhaps weigh in favor of lighter sentences for the January 6 defendants accused of less serious crimes.

Mehta is a crucial judge overseeing some of the more than 660 Capitol Riot cases in federal court, as he also handles the largest and most important conspiracy case against Oath Keepers related defendants. This was his first conviction of an accused on January 6.

“This kind of conduct should be discouraged because, frankly, the conditions in our country do not really give me confidence that this kind of thing will not happen again,” Mehta said.

Lolos, 48, pleaded guilty in August to illegally protesting in the Capitol building. Mehta sentenced Lolos to 14 days in prison and ordered him to pay $ 500 for the damage done to the Capitol during the riot. Of the 40 defendants convicted to date, 18 have received prison or prison terms.

In a rambling speech to the court, Lolos, sometimes speaking with different accents, reiterated debunked claims of widespread voter fraud, said police had encouraged him to come to Capitol Hill, said the evidence against him was tainted and encouraged anyone who listened to the court. public call line to search for a video of itself online. Lolos refused to speak to his defense attorney, who repeatedly tried to prevent Lolos from speaking.

“I may not have explained why incarceration is necessary here, but I think Mr. Lolos just summed it up,” prosecutors said when Lolos finished speaking.

Mehta said it was “regrettable” that Lolos still thought the election was stolen, but said it was understandable because “a lie is not easy to hear”.

According to court documents, Lolos spent nearly 45 minutes inside the Capitol on January 6 and was filmed shouting “They left, we did it” as he exited the building.

On January 8, a Delta flight crew decided to turn around because Lolos, a passenger on the flight, kept shouting, “Trump 2020!” Lolos was escorted off the plane by an officer from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department and reassigned on a subsequent flight. About 45 minutes later, the same officer recognized Lolos in an Instagram video that showed him leaving the Capitol. The officer reported Lolos to Capitol Police officers at the airport, and Lolos was arrested.

