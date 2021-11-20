BNPB Major General Suharyanto observes flooding in Sintang, West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Major General Suharyanto, carried out a working visit to examine the flood conditions in the provinces of West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan, Saturday-Sunday (11 -20-21 / 2021). The acting head of the BNPB Center for Disaster Data, Information and Communication Abdul Muhari revealed that the flood review in the two provinces was the first start for Major General TNI Suharyanto as the head of the BNPB after being inaugurated by President Joko Widodo 3 days ago on Wednesday November 17, 2021. “The first place the 1989 Military Academy graduate looked at was the Sintang Regency in West Kalimantan, in order to see the progress of treatment and to directly verify that the assistance and support he received there. at some time had been received by the beneficiaries of the rights. “, he said in a written statement on Saturday (20/11/2011. 2021). In addition, the former Sesmilpres also ensured the smooth running of the emergency response and obtained information on the rehabilitation and reconstruction needs on the ground. After observing the floods in the Sintang regency, the best TNI graduate Sesko 2013 immediately left for the province of Central Kalimantan for the same activity, namely to observe the floods that affected the towns of Palangka Raya and Pulang Pisau. The presence of BNPB chief Major General Suharyanto in the midst of the disaster was a form of rapid response to President Joko Widodo’s directives for the BNPB to redouble its efforts. Indeed, most parts of Indonesia are currently experiencing the rainy season and the La Nina phenomenon, which can then also have an impact on potential wet hydrometeorological disasters such as floods, flash floods, landslides and floods. strong winds. “The president warned us, it’s a disaster season, so we have to work immediately,” Suharyanto said on November 17, 2021. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

The flood which flooded the regency of Sintang, in West Kalimantan, lasted 1 month. Thousands of residents are still displaced, some refugees have not been reached by aid.

