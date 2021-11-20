Bilawal wants ousting government to make ‘real change’ – Journal





NOWSHERA: The chairman of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, urged residents of all provinces to unite in ousting the selected PTI government through democratic means to ensure real change and positive in their life.

Addressing a public meeting in the Manki Sharif region on Friday, the PPP chairman said Prime Minister Imran Khan had failed to deliver on his election pledge to provide the population with 10 million jobs and five million housing units. .

The people are so fed up with the ruling PTI’s change slogan that they no longer want to support their government, he said.

Mr Bilawal said that instead of creating jobs, the PTI government laid off thousands of employees from public sector departments, showing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inability to serve the people.

He said the 16,000 laid-off workers and 10,000 Pakistani steel mill workers were leading extremely miserable lives.

Says PPP will resume public welfare initiatives after taking office

The PPP leader said the party led by Imran Khan had led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past eight years, but had failed to relieve the population of poverty, inflation and unemployment and that ‘instead, he had increased his socio-economic problems through flawed policies.

He said his party governments have provided jobs for educated youth, launched mega development programs in all provinces, and increased employee salaries and ex-employee pensions to provide them with financial support.

It is time for people to stand up against the selected PTI government to elect their real representatives in order to make real change in their lives, he said.

Mr Bilawal said that despite his lofty claims, the government had done nothing to control corruption, prices and unemployment in the country.

He said the government should keep its promise to strengthen the economy instead of implementing the International Monetary Fund’s agenda and making it easier for corrupt billionaires.

The PPP leader claimed that after coming to power, his party would introduce work cards and youth cards to provide financial support to the people.

He said the government was not serious about legislation for positive change in the lives of the poor.

I warn [PM] Imran Khan that my jiyalas (PPP workers) will beat him in his stronghold in the next election, he said.

Mr Bilawal said the people were no longer ready to run for the selected government and that his party would form a real people’s government.

He congratulated the leaders of the PPP and former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for strengthening democracy, ensuring political independence and fighting the military dictatorship in the country.

The PPP leader said that after forming the center government, his party would take over the public welfare initiatives of the Bhutto and Benazir governments, including the Benazir income support program, to support the poor, especially the poor. women.

He said his party would challenge the legitimacy of the government at the founding day public meeting in Peshawar on November 30.

Mr. Bilawal called on PPP officials to step up their efforts to reorganize the party and to please disgruntled activists.

On this occasion, the former PTI tehsil nazim of Nowshera Ahad Khattak officially announced the membership of the PPP.

Ahad Khattak is the son of the former provincial minister of the PTI Liaquat Khattak and the nephew of the Minister of Defense Pervez Khattak. Liaquat Khattak, an MPA of the PTI, was also present, but he did not speak at the public meeting.

PPP Provincial Chairman Najamuddin Khan and Peshawar Division Chairman Liaquat Shabab also spoke on the occasion.

Posted in Dawn, November 20, 2021

