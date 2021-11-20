Biden continues to ignore elephants in the room when he meets other world leaders





Why does President Joe Biden even bother to organize summits, as he continues to dodge critical issues? First there was his virtual meeting on Monday with Chinese Xi Jinping, when the president apparently didn’t even discuss Beijing’s refusal to cooperate with an independent investigation into how COVID started. How is a scourge that increasingly appears to have been created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and killed more than 5 million people worldwide and over 750,000 Americans, a vital problem? The two spoke on a myriad of topics on trade, human rights, Afghanistan, Iran, North Korea, Taiwan, but ignored the elephant in the room. Then on Thursday came a meeting with Mexican Andrs Manuel Lpez (as well as the pretty boy from Canada) at a summit of North American leaders that was supposed to cover migration as well as trade issues, but did not cover the migrant crisis raging on the US-Mexico border. This, as arrests have peaked in 35 years, with 1.7 million arrests in fiscal year 2021 alone, and Mexico’s cooperation is essential to any effective border control policy. There isn’t much attention this time around on our borders, a Biden official told reporters ahead of the meeting. Why isn’t Vice President Kamala Harris supposed to fix the problem during a North American No.2 confab? Maybe the problem is, AMLO said it was all Bidens fault, for taking a notoriously welcoming approach to those who enter illegally. Or maybe the White House staff are just afraid of what the president might say to other leaders if they talk about the most important issues on the minds of Americans. Heck, the staff even canceled the joint press conference originally scheduled after Thursday’s meeting. If the prez isn’t going to bring up vital issues in these meetings, you have to think that the real goal is just to make him look like a leader without actually doing the job.

