Open letter to President Joko Widodo

(Arrahmah.com) – Indeed, those who fear Allah among His servants are scholars. Indeed, Allah is Mighty and Forgiving (QS. Fathir: 28) Assalamu alaikum Wr. Wb Regarding the arrests of 2 ulemas, namely Ustadz Farid Ahmad Okbah, Ustadz Anung Hammad and 1 administrator of Central MUI Ustadz Zain Annajah by Densus 88, we who are members of Soloraya Ulama Defense Action transmit the following: That scholars are the heirs of the Prophet. Imam Hasan al-Bashri explained that scholars are people who fear Allah the Most Merciful, love what Allah loves and avoid what Allah is angry with. (Ahmad Musthafa al-Maraghi, Tafsir Al-Maraghi). Indeed, scholars are the heirs of the Prophets. Indeed, the Prophets did not inherit dinars and dirhams. Indeed, they only inherited knowledge. Whoever takes the inheritance, he has taken a big part. (HR. Tirmidhi No. 2681; HR. Ahmad (5/169); HR. Ad-Darimi (1/98); HR. Abu Dawud No. 3641). Ibn Abbas explained, a scholar is a person who associates Allah with nothing, who justifies what Allah has made lawful and forbids what He has forbidden, keeps His commandments, and is sure that he will meet the One who will render account and will reimburse any human practices. (Imam Al-Qurthubi, Koran Al-Jami Li Ahkamil) That the arrest of the three ulemas by Densus 88 left doubts within the Muslim community, the extent of its involvement and the question: what type of terror was committed? While he is a preacher who is considered straight Meanwhile, the terrorist incident in Indonesia which still poses a deadly threat to civilians, TNI / Polri members are the armed criminal group (KKB) which has been officially labeled a terrorist group, but is considered insufficient for the to manage. For this reason, we hope that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will know: Position good academics from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), academics from the leadership of Islamic boarding schools, academics from Islamic organizations as government partners in the implementation of nation and state life. Respect, glorify all opinions and fatwas for a just, prosperous and godly Indonesia. Evaluate Densus 88 regarding the handling of terrorism cases in Indonesia so that it is not discriminatory and remains professional so that it is far from being judged by the criminalization of academics. Ensure the implementation of Human Rights (HAM) in the law enforcement process, especially in cases of terrorism. May Allah SWT guide us always, give us all Taufik and his advice Wassakamu alaikum Wr. Wb Surakarta, November 19, 2021

