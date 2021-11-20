The Center takes up 3 agricultural laws, announces Modi in a speech to the nation: The Tribune India

Aditi Tandon

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the government’s decision to withdraw the three controversial farm laws, saying the constitutional process to do so would be completed in the next winter session of parliament.

Welcoming the nation in a speech on Gurpurab, the Prime Minister welcomed the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor by declaring: “Today, I came to tell you that we have decided to withdraw the three agricultural laws. At the session of Parliament which begins later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these laws. “

The move comes ahead of assembly elections in five states next year and the recent dismal performance of the BJP in the polls.

The prime minister said that when given the opportunity to serve the country in 2014, the government gave the highest priority to the development of agriculture and the well-being of farmers.

The prime minister said the government had failed to convince some farmers of the value of agricultural laws and therefore the decision to repeal them was taken.

“We have not only increased the MSP, but we have also created a record number of government purchasing centers. The supply of products manufactured by our government has broken records in recent decades. The aim of the agricultural laws was for the country’s farmers, especially small farmers, to be empowered, to get the right price for their products and as many options as possible to sell the products, ”the Prime Minister said. to justify the government’s decision to reform the laws, a step which has led to massive farmer protests, with Delhi’s borders becoming the center of the turmoil.

The Prime Minister said: “These laws were passed for the welfare of farmers, for the benefit of the agricultural sector, for a bright future for poor villagers, with full integrity, clear conscience and dedication to the people. farmers. “

The Prime Minister said: “Something so sacred, a matter of interest to farmers, we have not been able to explain it to some farmers despite our efforts. “

He added that progressive agricultural economists, scientists and farmers have also done their best to educate farmers on the importance of farm laws, but have failed.

The Prime Minister announced the formation of a committee to promote agriculture based on zero budgeting, to modify the cultivation model according to the changing needs of the country and to make the MSP more efficient and transparent.

“The committee will include representatives from central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists and agricultural economists,” he said.

He said he had seen the challenges of farmers up close during his five decades in public life. “That is why, when I had the opportunity to serve the country in 2014, we placed the highest priority on the development of agriculture and the well-being of farmers. “

The prime minister said four-pronged measures on seeds, insurance, market and savings have been taken to improve conditions for farmers.

“In addition to good quality seeds, the government has also put farmers in touch with facilities such as neem coated urea, soil health card and micro-irrigation. Many initiatives have been taken to ensure that farmers get the right price for their products in return for their hard work. The country has strengthened its rural market infrastructure, ”the Prime Minister said.

The prime minister said that for years farmers, agricultural experts and peasant organizations have been making this request.

“Earlier, too, many governments had given thought to this subject. This time too there was a discussion in Parliament, brainstorming took place and these laws were introduced. In every nook and cranny of the country, many farmers’ organizations welcomed and supported them. I express my gratitude to the organizations, farmers and individuals who have supported the movement, ”said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said: “Today is not the day to blame anyone and is in fact a day to dedicate oneself again to working for the welfare of farmers.”

The move comes ahead of elections in seven states next year and a growing sense among government leaders that the farmer unrest is hurting the party’s prospects.

The withdrawal is reminiscent of a similar government withdrawal from land acquisition law.

The opposition was quick to react to the announcement by the Prime Minister, the head of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, congratulating the farmers.

“The farmers forced an arrogant government to bow to their demands. Congratulations on this victory over injustice, ”Gandhi said, posting an old post where he said,“ Note my words, the government will have to repeal the agricultural laws. “

TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “My sincere congratulations to all the farmers who fought tirelessly and who were not fazed by the cruelty with which the BJP has treated you. It’s YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in this fight. “

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called the news Gurpurab “copious”. “Almost 700 farmers lost their lives. My greetings to the farmers who sacrificed their lives to protect the interests of the community, ”said Kejriwal.

