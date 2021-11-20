President presents vision for the future of the BIS

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the third Belt and Road Initiative Development Symposium in Beijing on Friday. SHEN HONG / XINHUA



He calls for comprehensive measures to give the initiative a more effective role

President Xi Jinping on Friday presented a new vision for the Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the need to make it high-quality, sustainable and beneficial for public welfare and to help developing countries to become green and low-carbon in their energy sectors. .

China will consolidate the basis for BRI cooperation on interconnectivity and create new opportunities for international cooperation, Xi said at the third symposium on the development of the initiative in Beijing.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed the importance of striving for a higher level of cooperation, greater efficiency of investments, better quality of supply and more great resilience in the growth of the initiative.

China has signed cooperation documents on the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” with 140 countries and 32 international organizations since the BRI was proposed by Xi in 2013.

Xi pointed out that with the new round of scientific and technological revolution and the industrial revolution resulting in unprecedented fierce competition, and climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic exerting an unprecedented influence on humanity, the international environment of the BIS is becoming more and more complex.

Xi stressed the importance of harnessing the foundations for growth, deepening mutual political trust and playing the role of guide and catalyst for political dialogue.

It is also important to explore the establishment of more cooperation mechanisms, to translate political consensus into concrete actions and to transform the recognition of concepts into pragmatic results, he said.

He urged to take steps to strengthen land, sea, air and internet interconnectivity, with steps to deepen cooperation in traditional and new types of infrastructure programs and to raise the level of alignment of rules and regulations. standards.

Promoting unhindered trade flows, he called for measures to expand trade with neighboring countries, encourage imports of higher quality products and improve the level of liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment.

The President stressed the need to continue to expand cooperation in tripartite or multi-party markets and conduct more cooperation on production capacity, adding that the participation of multilateral development agencies and financial institutions from developed countries should be encouraged.

To expand the areas of BRI cooperation, Xi urged taking regular steps to conduct cooperation in new areas such as health, green development, digitization and innovation, adding that China will continue to do its best to help BRI participating countries fight the pandemic. .

In supporting the green transition of developing countries, it is important to promote information sharing and capacity building in green and low-carbon development and to deepen cooperation in ecology, environment and of climate governance, he said.

Xi stressed the need to deepen digital cooperation, develop e-commerce on the Silk Road and formulate a model of digital cooperation, adding that international cooperation in the protection of intellectual property rights should be strengthened.

The president explained the role of the initiative in serving China’s efforts to promote a new development paradigm, which he said should be planned in coordination with the BRI.

He called for redoubled efforts to ensure the stability of industry and supply chains and promote the diversification of sources.

It is important to strengthen risk prevention and control at all levels, including measures to implement risk management mechanisms, he said.

The nation should explore the establishment of an all-weather early warning and assessment service platform for the risks facing its overseas programs to enable timely alert and risk assessment. timely on a regular basis, he said.

He also called for greater coordination of mechanisms for the protection of foreign interests, the fight against international terrorism and security, saying that all efforts should be made to ensure the safety and mental health of personnel posted abroad. .

Xi stressed the importance of accelerating the development of a strong system of laws and regulations targeting bribery abroad and strengthening efforts to investigate cross-border bribery.