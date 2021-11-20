Politics
Boris Johnson strips Transport for the North of its powers after criticizing its rail cuts
Ministers withdrew funding and powers from the umbrella transport authority for the north, in what Labor has described as a takeover in Whitehall following the body’s furious reaction to sweeping cuts to the project Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) lighthouse.
Transport for the North (TfN) president Louise Gittins on Thursday called the government’s Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) woefully inadequate, after drastically cutting the NPR project connecting Manchester and Leeds and scrapping most of the line high speed HS2. extension of the track from Birmingham to Yorkshire.
An industry source said TfN’s removal of responsibility for NPR development was intended by ministers to reduce scrutiny and accountability and hide their own mismanagement.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the move was clear evidence of opposition to Whitehall in the north having a strong voice.
TfN, which is overseen by a council of mayors and northern council heads, had proposed a $ 36 billion project for a new rail line between Manchester and Leeds, with a stop in Bradford.
But the government said on Thursday it would only give the green light to a small section of the new track, with most of the route taking an existing trans-Pennine route via Huddersfield, bypassing Bradford.
TfN had been the co-client of the project alongside Grant Shappss Department for Transport (DfT) and was responsible for training the Network Rail infrastructure manager.
But in a letter to TfN chief executive Martin Tugwell, the DfT said it would take sole responsibility for leading future work on the project.
David Hughes, director of the DfTs Rail Infrastructure Group, said the ministry intended to take full and immediate responsibility for developing the NPR’s strategic plan case. TfN would then be relegated to an advisory role, becoming only a co-sponsor of the project.
The letter states that DfT expects staff to leave TfN and that the change will have significant impacts for staff currently working on the program.
He also adds: Northern leaders will continue to be able to shape the NPR program through direct and regular access to the Secretary of State for the Northern Transport Acceleration Council (NTAC).
Mr. Burnham said: It is worrying. There are clearly a number of people in Whitehall who don’t like the idea of the north having a louder voice. They want to dictate rather than work in partnership.
As soon as the North begins to offer positive solutions and interventions, it tries to control us. Not only have we lost infrastructure, but we have also been silenced.
Mr Tugwell defended TfN’s demonstrable track record and said it was essential the body continues to shape Northern Powerhouse Rail.
TfN is in discussion with DfT officials on how best to move the NPR agenda forward in an efficient and inclusive manner, he said.
TfN has a proven track record in developing cost-effective, evidence-based solutions that reflect the needs of northern communities. It is essential that the NPR program continues to be shaped by the knowledge, insight and constructive challenge that underpin the work of TfN.
Mr Burnham has said he will fight for the survival of TfN.
It is the only formal structure of the British government apparatus that allows the North to come together with one voice, he said.
An industry source said The independent: The DfT wants to remove the NPR program from the limited scrutiny and accountability it is currently under to hide its own mismanagement, as the only reason these rail projects are late is that it took them so long to accept IRP.
The source dismissed the NTAC as just a chat shop, with Shapps on it when he can be bothered to introduce himself and run by (former TfN chairman) John Cridland, who is his sidekick.
The only thing he’s stepped up to is press releases, the source said. If it was private aviation, the Secretary of State might express an interest.
They hit TfN as the only STB (Surface Transport Board) that has a voice, because of its mayors. DfT officials and ministers hate this.
The IRP has shown that the government is not serious about investing in the north, it just hopes the Red Wall voters are not looking past the rotation.
Labor described the change as a takeover in Whitehall. Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon said: It was clear that once Transport for the North found its own voice and came up with a Northern Powerhouse Rail plan that the government did not support, it would come to an end .
A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: As we deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail, as part of our $ 96 billion investment in the railroad, we need to ensure that there is clear accountability and oversight. that deliver significant benefits to passengers as quickly as possible.
As with all major projects, the program will be managed by the government.
