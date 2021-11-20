Priests call for UN intervention in Indonesian Papua





A coalition of nearly 200 Catholic priests has called for peace in Indonesia’s Papua region, even urging the United Nations to intervene in the conflict-ridden territory. November 19, 2021 Three Papuan boys look at an Indonesian Mi17 military helicopter at Erwer Airport in Agats, Asmat district, West Papua, January 27, 2018 (UCA News Photo / Bay Ismoyo)

WEST PAPUA: A coalition of nearly 200 Catholic priests has called for peace in Indonesia’s Papua region, even urging the United Nations to intervene in the conflict-ridden territory. In a statement, the priests said they supported initiatives to invite the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights “to come and see and hear the real conditions of human rights in Papua.” Signatories to the declaration include diocesan priests and members of the Franciscan, Augustinian, Jesuit, and Missionary of the Sacred Heart congregations. They called on the Indonesian government to review policies such as deploying more troops to the region, calling them “counterproductive” and saying they encourage more violence. In a statement released this week, priests called on other countries to urge separatist groups and government security forces to declare a ceasefire. Church leaders have claimed that some government officials have even accused priests of supporting separatist groups, thus endangering the lives of clergy. “There are even members of the government who accuse the priests who talk about human rights issues of being among the separatists,” the priests’ statement read. They also said that “everywhere [soldiers] shoot civilians ”, adding that“ there is no transparent legal process to deal with such rights violations, let alone stop them ”in the territory. “The Church of Papua is present among those who are suffering,” Father John Bunay, spokesperson for the priests, said in a statement quoted by International Christian Concern. The priest, however, claimed that the Catholic bishops “are silent about what is going on”. “We hope our voices resonate in people’s hearts,” he said. In 2020, the Papuan Council of Churches called on the Indonesian government to stop sending troops to the region, saying this would not solve “systemic violence” in the country’s easternmost province. The board – made up of representatives from, among others, the Indonesian Christian Church in Papua, the Papua Kemah Gospel Church and the Evangelical Church in Indonesia – wrote to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to express concern. Papua has been in the throes of a separatist conflict for decades and access for foreign journalists is often restricted. Over the past year, there have been sporadic and deadly attacks involving the security forces and indigenous Papuans, including the murder of several Papuan miners. – Licasnews.com



