Jokowi in Ahok until the bosses of PLN: fossil fuel will be stopped





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo briefed the commissioners and directors of PT Pertamina (Persero) and PT PLN (Persero) at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday (16/11/2021). Also present were SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Pertamina Nord Commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, Pertamina Managing Director Nicke Widyawati and PLN President Commissioner Amien Sunaryadi. Quoted from a video posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Saturday (20/11/2021), Jokowi expressed his willingness to provide an overview of very drastic global changes. “It concerns in the future the task of fathers and mothers to steer this great ship to a place which is not confused,” he said. “And second, we want to assess both the mission and the investment,” he said. Jokowi pointed out that at the G20 and COP26 meetings some time ago, the future direction of the energy sector was predictable. “One day fossil energy, the use of fossil minerals will at some point be stopped,” he said. Indeed, according to Jokowi, Pertamina and PLN still use fossil fuels. For example, PLN uses coal to generate electricity. Even Pertamina is in the oil and gas business. “Whether we like it or not, it will also be impacted, if in the future it leads to electric cars, I will ensure that it starts soon in Europe and in other countries. In its present form in the form of laws, regulations. means it’s not because of B2B or because it’s bilateral, they have it, “Jokowi said. So, he continued, the parties really need to be prepared. The energy transition, said Jokowi, cannot be delayed. “Therefore, the planning, the grand design must begin to be prepared. What will we do next year, what will we do next year, what will be the next 5 years, the next 10 years will end for example. It has to be concrete and clear and detailed, right? only the macro, but the details of the plan are there, ”he continued. “In Pertamina there is, in PLN there is. There must be. We need to use this deadline as best we can to strengthen the foundations towards the transition and even for the best interests of our children and grandchildren, ”Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



