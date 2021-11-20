Commitment to protect the interests of the parties





BEIJING: The central leadership of the Communist Party of China is committed to taking resolute measures to safeguard the sovereignty, security and development interests of the nation, asserting that the nation will never back down on matters concerning its fundamental interests and its dignity. The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee took this promise in a meeting to review the national security strategy (2021-25). The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, secretary general of the CPC Central Committee. Policy makers present at the meeting stressed the need to adhere to a holistic approach to national security and accelerate the development of a new security model to protect national security in the new era. It is important to maintain the absolute leadership of the party and improve the centralized, unified, efficient and authoritative steering mechanism on national security related work, they said. They pledged to protect national security and territorial integrity and to ensure stability and order at the country’s borders and neighboring areas. It is important to coordinate the protection of traditional and non-traditional security, follow a path of peaceful development and promote coordination between individual and common security, the policymakers said. It is imperative that the nation make political security a top priority and coordinate efforts to ensure security in politics, economy, society, science and technology and emerging fields, they said. The meeting stressed the need to resolutely safeguard the security of the nation’s power, system and ideology of the nation state, calling for meticulous efforts to prevent and suppress infiltration and subversive actions. He urged to take steps to strengthen the resilience of industries and their ability to guard against shocks and build a strong shield to guard against systemic financial risks. Policymakers reiterated the need to ensure the security of grains and the security of energy, minerals and key infrastructure, adding that the nation must strengthen the protection of its interests abroad. They stressed the strengthening of scientific and technological autonomy as a strategic pillar of national security and development. To ensure social security and stability, policy makers have called for measures to prevent and reduce social conflict, prevent and reduce major work accidents, and build capacity to ensure food and pharmaceutical security. They called for continued measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and to accelerate measures to increase biosecurity governance capacity, as well as to ensure the security of the internet, data and artificial intelligence. Policymakers proposed a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to global security, calling for enhanced security cooperation to ensure global strategic stability and a common response to global challenges. They also called for general improvements in national security capabilities, with more emphasis on coordination and efficiency, law-based governance, empowerment through science and technology and grassroots support. . China Daily / ANN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/aseanplus/aseanplus-news/2021/11/20/pledge-to-protect-party-interests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos