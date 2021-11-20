In rare display of weakness, Narendra Modi bows to farmers





Narendra Modi dominated politics in India for seven years. With broad public support and large majorities in parliament, the prime minister pushed through dramatic and sometimes damaging policies. His government fiercely defended a Hindu-focused nationalist agenda and used increasingly brutal tactics to silence critics, with little effective opposition. On Friday, with rare hindsight, Modi suddenly doesn’t look so dominant. Modi said his government would repeal three farm laws aimed at fixing the country’s ailing agricultural sector, in a surprise concession to year-long protests by farmers fearing the revisions could ruin their livelihoods. The government, he said in a televised address, will begin the process during the parliamentary session which begins this month. I urge the farmers who protest to come home to their families and start over. Read also: Repealed agricultural laws: change of mind or strategic withdrawal? Modi timed his announcement for Guru Nanak Jayanti, a holiday celebrated by Sikhs, as a nod to India’s Sikh minority community, which forms the basis of the protest. Today I ask my compatriots for forgiveness and say with a pure heart and an honest mind that there may have been a gap, he said. The speech stunned Indians accustomed to Modis’ usual position as a muscular leader impervious to criticism. But it signaled that its position had weakened amid a variety of issues, including a disastrous response to a second wave of coronavirus and a struggling economy. In May, his Bharatiya Janata party suffered a decisive defeat in an election it deemed winnable in the state of West Bengal. Polls show the BJP leading in Uttar Pradesh, a state seen as an indicator of the national vote and which will hold elections early next year, has weakened. Read also: Agricultural laws: a decline in the face of polls Part of this weakening may be the result of protests by farmers. After more than a dozen rounds of failed negotiations, farmers changed tack this fall, following senior Modis government officials as they campaigned in Uttar Pradesh and northern India. Demonstration leaders on Friday greeted Modis’ turnaround with cautious optimism, with plans to meet at the main protest site in New Delhi to discuss next steps. So far, Ramandeep Singh Mann, a leader and farmer activist, has said farmers will continue their siege outside New Delhi’s borders until parliament formally repeals all three laws. Check Out the Latest DH Videos Here

