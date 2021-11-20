PM Imran urges provinces to verify land data in two months – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on the provinces to complete, with the help of the Survey of Pakistan Department, verification of map data within two months in order to rid the state’s land of illegal occupation.

The provinces were also urged to complete the legislative process against encroachments on public lands as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Khan issued the instructions while chairing a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development. He ordered an effective follow-up of the pending cases against the encroachments of the provincial governments and the territory of the capital of Islamabad and called for the establishment of plantations on the lands cleared of the encroachments.

The Surveyor General of Pakistan gave a detailed presentation on cadastral mapping (maps indicating land ownership) in the country.

The meeting was informed that mapping work on 88 percent of government land had been completed, which revealed that thousands of acres worth billions of dollars had been encroached upon. It has also been said that cadastral mapping will help digitize government land ownership.

Most of the encroachments have taken place on forest land, in addition to those by Wapda, the National Highway Authority, the Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Railways.

The meeting was informed that in the next phase of the project, the process of digitizing private lands would be completed with the assistance of the provincial governments.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking during his visit to the Farash Town Apartments development site. APP housing project

Prime Minister Khan also visited the site of more than 4,000 housing units under construction as part of the Naya Pakistan housing project.

During the visit, he said it was the first time that people who could not afford to buy their own home could now own it. No government in the past has taken care of the low-income segments of society, which had no shelter, he said during his visit to Farash Town on the outskirts of Islamabad.

A total of 4,400 apartments are being built there in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority, the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) and the Frontier Works Organization. Mr. Khan launched the project in April this year.

The 4,400 apartments are built on 70 kanals of land and among them 2,000 units have been reserved for low-income groups registered under Naya Pakistan Housing, 400 for slum dwellers and 2,000 for middle-income people and employees. The project will cost 15.3 billion rupees.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that his government, in addition to building houses, also offered a subsidy of Rs 300,000 for each house and provided loans at a very low margin. A sum of 30 billion rupees has been allocated for this purpose, he added.

Mr Khan said the banks had applications amounting to around Rs226bn being processed, while those totaling Rs90bn had already been approved.

Currently 100,000 homes are under construction, he said, adding that it has taken nearly two years to put in place a structure capable of meeting the difficult task.

However, the NPHDA was now fully functional to plan and execute projects involving low cost housing.

Presiding over a separate meeting, Prime Minister Khan said the purpose of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority (PSL) was to eliminate moral evils and to train children and young people to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The meeting discussed the methodology of consultation with the ulama on the measures proposed by the authorities at the international level.

Posted in Dawn, November 20, 2021

