Politics
How will China remain an economic power while going green?
The current interpretation of the crisis in Chinese politics is a juxtaposition of two opposing forces: threat and opportunity. For China, the pudding lies in the latter.
Last week, the country launched its whole-of-government decarbonization plan, which focused on the economic potential of the renewable technology revolution, expanding infrastructure and transforming energy inputs. Unlike the administration of US President Joe BIden, which views the crisis as an existential threat to life as we know it, China’s top leader Xi Jinping sees climate change as an economic opportunity.
China wants to achieve carbon neutrality, but on one condition. When decarbonization conflicts with its objectives of economic growth, the former must be subordinated to the latter. As US political consultant James Carville put it: “It’s the economy, idiot! “
Renowned Chinese Communist Party economist Liu Wei affirmed this approach, albeit in a more subtle tone, at the Green Economy Forum. China’s development goal is to achieve basic modernization by 2035, he said. To achieve a GDP per capita of $ 20,000 by 2035, a vision commissioned by Xi, China must grow at a minimum rate of 4.8 percent per year over the next 15 years. This economic objective remains essential and unwavering.
Twenty months after the first blockages of Covid-19, China is still relentlessly seeking a growth dynamic from within. But domestic consumption is lackluster at the moment, which means that the state’s efforts to inject spending into infrastructure are producing diminishing returns. At the same time, the coffers are absorbing the shocks of soaring global commodity inflation.
China’s long-term prosperity could still come from consumption. But for its leadership, the power of China can only be ensured by its industrial manufacture.
Manufacturing is the lifeline of China’s national economy, according to Xi, who believes that without the power of manufacturing, China cannot achieve its national rejuvenation. This is even truer in the era of de-globalization of supply chains.
When China’s manufacturing was crippled by a recent power shortage, the country rushed to increase domestic coal production to support the sector, despite the consequences on its carbon footprint.
So here is China’s economic paradox in the current decade: The country’s manufacturing sector causes more pollution. How can China strengthen highly polluting manufacturing industries to consolidate its industrial power while ensuring its green energy transition?
The reality is that this unbridled decade for carbon emissions will allow China to build renewable energy infrastructure, innovate in renewable energy technologies, and complement its renewable energy supply chains.
So we will see a decade of two-track development in China: the expansion of high-tech manufacturing through fossil fuel inputs alongside the green energy revolution.
More than $ 10 billion in tax breaks were offered to electricity and coal-fired companies in August. Inside China, more coal has been mined and funding for coal has been further guaranteed by the Chinese securities regulator.
China is not ashamed of its recent upgrade in coal production in order to save manufacturing. According to its Glasgow pledge, China has nine more years to expand its carbon footprint until 2030, when the carbon peak is declared.
The manufacturing industry consumes 57 percent of China’s electricity but produces just over a quarter of China’s GDP. In the economy as a whole, manufacturing industries emit the greatest amount of carbon per unit of GDP. If decarbonization were the dominant priority, it would be imperative for China to reduce its manufacturing capacity first to align energy use with economic output.
High-carbon industrial emitters include not only dirty steel and mining industries, but also state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturers. Decarbonization will add additional costs to China’s already laborious drive for chip independence.
Carbon emissions will enable China to build renewable energy infrastructure
The country has experienced an accelerated reduction in its manufacturing capacity even before the carbon commitment. The manufacturing sector contributed about a third of economic output in 2016 and only about a quarter in 2020.
China’s net zero carbon commitment is sure to encroach further on China’s global manufacturing prowess, and that could in fact be dangerous.
The service economy has increasingly replaced the industrial economy, accounting for more than half of China’s economic output in the current decade. Decarbonization will further bias the growth of services relative to industry, increasing the risk that the latter will empty.
Of the many valuable lessons China has learned from US economic development, this is particularly alarming. A strong global power simply cannot thrive without strong and comprehensive manufacturing supply chains at home.
Outsourced manufacturing has produced disenfranchised workers in the Rust Belt US states. It has fragmented social cohesion and put populism at the forefront of economic thought. Once the manufacturing capacity leaves for more competitive global markets, it is virtually impossible to restore it at home again.
China must avoid the conundrum of American manufacturing.
Yet decarbonization is undoubtedly a major economic opportunity for China. The hydrogen industry will reach $ 157 billion, from a virtual non-existence, by 2025, according to the national development plan. As the Chinese economy desperately seeks the next engine of growth, decarbonization will unleash a lasting wave of infrastructure and technology-driven industrial revolution.
We have a narrative problem with climate change. We don’t have a human enemy to build a catchy story, ”historian and author Yuval Noah Harari said entertainingly at the New York Times this week. The technological explosion, economic growth and employment opportunities resulting from the green energy revolution must be the catchy stories of our time. They are not only personal but attractive.
For now, we need to rethink the global discourse on climate change. Rather than the threat of an apocalypse, let this be an opportunity to revive the global economy.
Posted: November 19, 2021, 07:00 AM
