What forced Narendra Modi of India to repeal agricultural laws? Quartz India

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ decision today (November 19) to repeal three controversial farm laws is the culmination of a year of farmer protest, with several twists and turns, including a tragic loss of life.

Since November 2020, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting the alleged attempt to undermine their autonomy and financial security as farmers.

Having been nicknamed traitors and suffered inhuman treatment by their own government, the protesters braved extreme weather conditions and the pandemic, among other crises.

Now, with victory on the horizon, maybe it’s time to look back on the trajectory their protest has taken over the past year.

Against Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

From the start, farmers have accused the Modi government of favoring businessmen like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. In December 2020, they expressed their anger at the telecommunications infrastructure owned by the company Ambanis Reliance Jio. About 1,500 mobile towers were damaged in Punjab only.

Anger forced Reliance to issue a statement clarifying that she had no plans to enter the country’s agricultural sector.

The violence of the Red Fort

On Republic Day this year, commemorating the entry into force of India’s constitution on January 26, 1950, thousands of farmers fought through a police cordon to enter Delhi’s historic Red Fort. .

It was the first time that the demonstration, until then peaceful, had become violent. A rally of tractors organized by farmers went haywire after some farmers strayed from a decided path in the city. Delhi police charged the protesters and used tear gas on them. A protester died after being shot by police.

Khalistan jibe against farmers

In November 2020, the ruling Bhartiya Janata (BJP) party, to which Prime Minister Modi belongs, suggested that farmers were spread the Khalistani agenda. Among those who made this allegation was the head of the BJP’s IT cell, Amit Malviya.

The reference to Khalistan, an independent homeland for Sikhs, often triggers traumatic memories of the violent separatist movement in the border state of Punjab in the 1980s and 1990s, allegedly supported by Pakistan and sections of the global Sikh community.

While Defense Minister Rajnath Singh condemned such suggestions Linking the farmers to the Khalistanis, the allegations were serious.

Global support for agricultural protests in India

In February, the global spotlight turned to India after singer Rihanna, with her 100 million Twitter followers, shared a CNN article on the farmers’ protest, drawing attention to the war zone as scenes at the borders of Delhi.

Shortly after, climate activist Greta Thunberg expressed support for farmers sharing the same article.

Canadian prime minister Justin trudeau, too, rang: I would be remiss if I did not start by acknowledging the news from India regarding the farmers’ protests. The situation is worrying and we are all very concerned for families and friends. Let me remind you that Canada will always be there to defend the right to demonstrate peacefully.

These comments were not well received by the Modi government. The Foreign Office released a statement accusing celebrities of making sensationalist and irresponsible comments.

In an apparent countermobilization, a host of Indian celebrities, from cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to Bollywood reading legend Lata Mangeshkar and actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, began posting almost identical comments on social media. asking strangers do not interfere with the internal affairs of the country.

There was no stopping the world community, however.

Singer Jay Sean, YouTuber Lilly Singh and the niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have expressed their views on the protest. American newspapers and television commercials have also emerged as platforms of solidarity with Indian farmers.

The toolbox controversy

Amid the global outpouring, a certain toolkit caught attention.

In February, shortly after his demonstration of support, Thunberg tweeted a document detailing the dos and don’ts of people keen to support farmers.

Delhi police, however, have sniffed at an international plot to slander India in this regard. He arrested Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru.

Police claimed Ravi was the main conspirator in formulating and disseminating the toolkit. She was then released on bail.

The violence of Lakhimpur

October 3, at least four farmers were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district after being mown down by an SUV. So far, more than 10 people, including the son of a ministerial colleague from Modis, have been arrested in the case.

The election-related incident in the state put considerable pressure on the Union government.

Highest Courts Comment on Farmer Protests

In October, the Supreme Court asked protesting farmers’ unions to respond to demands to remove roadblocks at Delhi’s borders. He asked the protesters to leave the sites as travel had become a task due to the blockade.

The roads cannot be blocked, and there should be no doubt, the Supreme Court had said.