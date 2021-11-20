Biden administration intervenes in Donald Trump’s stupid Twitter trial to defend Article 230





As you will recall, a few months ago, former President Donald Trump sued Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, claiming his own government violated the 1st Amendment … because those three private companies kicked him out of their services for violating their policies. Yes, the premise of the trial is that while he was president, the actions of three private companies somehow proved that the government (which he led) was violating his rights. The lawsuits are absurd and they haven’t gone well for Trump. Part of the (very) ridiculous argument is that section 230 is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit against Twitter was recently moved from Florida (where Trump filed it) to the Northern California District (where Twitter wanted it), and now the Department of Justice has said it will take the case specifically to defend the constitutionality of section 230.

The United States has the right to intervene in this action under federal rules of civil procedure and law. Rule 5.1 (c) allows the Attorney General to intervene in an action where, as here, the constitutionality of a federal statute is in issue. See Fed. R.Civ. P.5.1 (c). Rule 24 further allows a non-party to intervene where a federal law gives it an unconditional right to intervene. Fed. R.Civ. P. 24 (a) (1). The United States has an unconditional statutory right to intervene [i]n any action. . . where the constitutionality of any law of Congress affecting the public interest is in question[.] 28 USC 2403 (a). In such an action, the court. . . will allow the United States to intervene. . . to argue on the issue of constitutionality. Identifier. Here, the plaintiffs have questioned the constitutionality of 47 USC § 230 (c), and the United States has an unconditional right to intervene to defend the law.

This is, of course, a little interesting, as President Biden himself has called for Section 230 to be “revoked” and the DOJ has an unfortunate recent history of terrible ideas around Section 230. So it at least there was some fear that they might not. take the trouble to defend the law.

Still, the DOJ is probably aware of the horrible precedent such a case could set, even if it doesn’t fully agree with the law, so it’s good to see them step in and defend the law. That said, it’s hard to believe a judge would take the ludicrous allegations from the trial seriously.

Filed under: content moderation, doj, donald trump, section 230

