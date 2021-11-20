Politics
PM Narendra Modi hands over locally built light combat helicopters to IAF – The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over to the armed forces light combat helicopters (LCHs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and electronic warfare systems for warships, reflecting the will of the India to boost its national defense industry.
At an event in Jhansi, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 400 crore project by Bharat Dynamics Ltd, a leading public sector defense company.
Modi also launched a National Cadent Corps Alumni Association and a “National NCC Cadet Simulation Training Program at“ Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv ”.
The Prime Minister was registered as the first member of the NCC Alumni Association.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat and several senior military officials were among those present at the event.
The light combat helicopter handed over by the Prime Minister to the Air Chief of Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was designed and developed by the State Aerospace Major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
The LCH, a twin-engine 5.8 ton class helicopter, features advanced technologies and stealth functions for effective combat roles.
The helicopter is designed to fulfill several roles such as destroying enemy air defense, counterinsurgency, search and rescue and anti-tank operations, etc.
“The LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 m (16,400 ft) with a considerable load of weapons and fuel, according to the Department of Defense.
After the Kargil War in 1999, the IAF felt the need for an efficient combat helicopter to perform high-altitude precision strikes.
The design and development of LCH was approved by the government in October 2006.
Subsequently, the Indian Army joined the program in December 2013, resulting in a total projected need of 160 LCH.
The Prime Minister also handed over drones, designed and developed by Indian startups, to the Indian military.
The Indian military decided to procure these drones after detailed tests and trials.
Electronic Warfare Systems were designed by DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
They were made for warships including that of the Indian aircraft carrier Vikrant.
Officials said the Advanced EW Suite would be used in various warships, including destroyers and frigates.
In his speech, Modi referred to the government’s decision to establish 100 Sainik schools.
“Today, on the one hand, the strength of our forces is increasing, but at the same time the ground is also prepared for the youth able to protect the country in the future,” he said.
“These 100 Sainik schools, which are about to start, will work in the times to come to put the future of the country in powerful hands,” he said, adding that the government had started to admit “girls” into the schools. Sainik schools.
Modi said that girls like Rani Laxmibai will also come out of Sainik schools and take responsibility for the country’s defense, security and development on their shoulders.
The Prime Minister also launched kiosks to honor fallen heroes at the National War Memorial (NMW).
Kiosks have been set up at the National War Memorial (MNO) to encourage visitors to register and pay virtual tributes to fallen heroes.
