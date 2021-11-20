What does the name change of the Turkish Council to Organization of Turkish States mean?

The transformation of the Turkish Council into the “Organization of Turkish States”, which was announced following the 8th summit of the Turkish Council, held on the Island of Democracy and Freedom in the Sea of ​​Marmara, near Istanbul, was a historic development.

Anadolu Agency says the Turkish world already has a population of 300 million, an area of ​​4.5 million square kilometers and an economy of $ 2 trillion. In the 21st century, when the center of weight of the economy will shift to Asia, the integration of Turkey and Azerbaijan by 2040 with Turkestan, which is located on the Silk Road between the Europe and Asia, will provide important opportunities for the Turkish world. The phrases for “Turkish-speaking countries”, “Turkish-speaking peoples” and “Turkish-speaking peoples” were produced by Nikolay Ivanovich Ilminski. These terms were based on the educational method to accelerate Russification activities by dividing Turkish peoples by making Turkish dialects into different languages. With this name change, the terms “Turkish-speaking peoples and countries”, which are widely used in the geography of Turkestan, have been replaced by “Turkish peoples or states”. This change should be seen as a radical transformation of mentalities rather than as a symbolic name change.

Messages from leaders

In the opening speech of the summit, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the issue of recognition of the just cause of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The emphasis that the volume of trade between member states of the organization has not reached the desired level, which should be emphasized, should also be noted. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoan as leader of the Turkish world. Nursultan Nazarbayev, the founding president of Kazakhstan, who renders very important services to the unity and unity of the Turkish world, attended the summit by video conference and said: “With this summit, we can carry the message to all our peoples brothers and sisters around the world that Turkish civilization has started to revive, Turkish states have come together and established a new agenda item and a new ideology. ”The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, underlined the time of the former Turkish Prime Minister Adnan Menderes (1899-1961), who “opened his heart to the Kazakh brothers and sisters”. Tokayev spoke of the support given by the Turkish people and personally by Menderes to the Kazakh people forced to leave their homeland and settle in Turkey in the last century. The participation of the President of Turkmenistan Kurbankulu Berdimuhammedov, which has been wary of the Turkish Council from the start, in this summit, where Turkmenistan has become an observer member, shows the hope of the unity and solidarity of the Turkish world.

Turkish World Vision 2040

The adoption of the “Turkish World Vision 2040” initiated by Nursultan Nazarbayev will serve to embody cooperation between member states. If it can move from force to action, this roadmap will ensure cooperation from the Turkish world, especially in the economic field. is now also a deterrent against threats to Member States. Because Turkey’s unconditional support for Azerbaijan during the war had found great support for the Turkish people. It is a good start for Member States to express their solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people and to recognize the request that Turkey and the people of Northern Cyprus be invited to participate in the relevant activities of the Organization of Turkish States for break the unjust isolation of the Turkish Cypriots and recognize them in the years to come.

Economic integration

One of the most important decisions of this summit is the strengthening of economic ties between member states. The most notable decision in this regard is the creation of the “Turkish Investment Fund”, which will be established with the equal capital contribution of the member states by September 1, 2022. The creation of a common development fund means a union of forces in an economic sense, and this can also be a harbinger of greater cooperation in the future. The decisions taken regarding the economic cooperation of the Member States, the increase in the volume of trade and the central east-west corridor of the Caspian international transit, which are vital for the development of the Silk Road, must be taken with attention. wanted. The invitation of Kazakhstan to participate in the “TURANSEZ” economic zone, which will be established for the Turkish states in the city of Turkestan, was welcomed by the member states. To use this corridor as a more efficient and uninterrupted route, the “International Agreement on Combined Transport of Goods between Member States of the Organization of Turkish States” has taken its latest form to simplify difficult customs procedures between member countries. Supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to integrate the Zangezur Corridor into the East-West Central Caspian Corridor is also an important step in terms of economic integration between member states.

Cooperation in the fields of education, culture

Among the decisions taken at the summit, education and culture are also important. The importance of establishing an international television channel broadcasting in the Turkish world was underlined during the summit. The decisions taken by the member states of the organization to strengthen Orhun’s exchange program in the field of higher education and prepare student exchange programs in secondary education are also promising in terms of integration in the field of education. The decisions regarding the expansion of the Association of Turkish Universities (TURKUNIB) with the participation of new universities from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, the simplification of the procedures for founding schools to be built in the Turkish world by the Maarif Foundation of Turkey (TMV) and preparation of course, the books on “Common Turkish History”, “Turkish World Geography” and “Common Turkish Literature” are also admirable. Another important decision is to remove bureaucratic obstacles. If, by 2040, member states show their willingness to implement the above-mentioned articles, the obstacles to referring to the 21st century as a “Turkish century” will also disappear.